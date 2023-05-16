China Automotive Outlook Report 2023 with Discussions on Electric Vehicles (EVs), Charging, and Battery Swapping

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study assesses the automotive market in China, focusing on the passenger vehicle (PV) market. Within this, the publisher will also discuss electric vehicles (EVs), charging, and battery swapping.

China's automotive market has proliferated, particularly after the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The unit shipment of China's PV market has consistently exceeded 20 million since 2015.

The data from this study showed that sales in China's automotive market declined from 2017 to 2020, challenged by the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic. With the government's multi-year push-pull strategies, the EV segment has grown rapidly since 2021. In 2022, automotive sales rebounded to 23.5 million because of the resuming purchase power and the government gradually lifting the movement control.

Domestic brands have gained more share than international brands in multiple vehicle segments. For example, the proportion of domestic brands in total automotive sales increased from 44.4% in 2021 to 50% in 2022, with a unit shipment of 11.7 million vehicles in 2022.

In this research service, the publisher provides the total size of the Chinese automotive market and historical and forecast data from 2017 to 2023.

Other information includes:

Highlights of China's automotive industry in 2022 and future market trends in 2023

Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments

Connected and autonomous vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

A Recap of 2022

Top 5 Predictions for 2023

Notable Regulations and Mandates

Key OEM Partnerships in 2022

Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

3 Global Economic Outlook, 2023

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region

4 Research Scope, Segmentation, and Definition

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions

5 Trends

Top Trends Driving the Chinese Automotive Market

Trend 1 - Electrification

Trend 2 - Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV)

Trend 3 - Smart Cabin

6 Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

Consumption Indicators

Findings

Findings by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast

Passenger Vehicle Sales Trend

Market Share Analysis

7 Outlook and Analysis by Passenger Vehicle Segment, 2023

Sedan

SUV

MPV

Cross

8 Outlook and Analysis by Electric Vehicle Segment, 2023

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Public EV Charging Points

EV Battery Swap Stations

Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Sales

Growth Opportunity 2 - PHEVs Boost EV Sales

Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrated Turnkey Solutions for Gravity Die Casting Will Further Disrupt the EV Market

10 Conclusions





