Edge Total Intelligence Listed as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Hyperautomation Report

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”) (TSXV:CTRL; OTC: UNFYF; FSE:Q5i) announced that it was listed as a Sample Vendor for Digital Twins in the Gartner® report: Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Hyperautomation1.



According to the report, “Hyperautomation is a philosophy which suggests that “everything which can, and should, be automated, will be automated, eventually.” The concept, therefore, refers to effective combinations of software, supported by process reengineering and optimized availability of all data in real or right time. Hyperautomation software can either fully automate work or augment employees’ processing activity. It is a collective term for the entire study of how work gets done today and could be done in the future.”

“Hyperautomation is one of edgeTI’s Seven Keys to the Future of Business Operations, so we were pleased to be listed as a Sample Vendor,” said Jim Barrett, CEO for edgeTI™. “We appreciate Gartner's expertise and perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by technology leaders and technology providers. To this end, we believe our edgeCore solution unites technology and participants to accelerate our customers' automation journey as they attempt to improve business outcomes as they operationalize AI and implement digital twins.”

According to the section on Digital Twins, the report states, “Digital twins are between one and three years from early majority adoption, as enterprises are starting to adopt the technology. Enterprises are investing in digital twins to achieve business objectives such as process improvement, cost optimization, visibility across silos, employee safety and customer engagement. The adoption center of gravity is in asset-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing and defense.”

As per Gartner, “The objective of this research is to guide product leaders on how emerging technologies and trends are evolving and impacting areas of interest. Providers can leverage this knowledge to determine which technologies or trends are most important to the success of their business and when it makes sense to advance their products and services by investing in them.” The full report is restricted to Gartner subscribers.

1Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Hyperautomation by analysts: Cathy Tornbohm, Woodward, John Santoro, Varsha Mehta, Tim Faith, Arun Batchu, and Danielle Casey; published 28 March 2023

Gartner Trademark and Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable experiences. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Learn More and Follow Us at”

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.