EZ Funding Solutions Licenses Zerify’s Cyber Security Solutions to Safeguard Corporate and Customer Data

EDISON, N.J., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security is proud to announce that EZ Funding Solutions, a prominent Business Finance Advisory company purchased a license for Zerify Meet™ with Zerify Defender™ to enhance data protection measures for EZ Funding Solutions and its valued corporate and customer data.

“In these times, cyber security is critical, and therefore after learning about Zerify’s services, I signed up immediately for both Zerify Meet & Zerify Defender, keeping in mind that it gives me the peace of mind knowing that I have added level of protection,” says Parag Nevatia, CEO of EZ Funding Solutions. “To know that my data is protected 24/7 and my video calls are also shielded gives me that comfort to run a business securely. This is one of the reasons why I continue to refer more people to Zerify as well because I see the value that Zerify can bring to the community.”

“We are thrilled that EZ Funding Solutions is now protecting their corporate and customer data with Zerify Meet & Defender,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Cybercriminals target financial firms and their clients more than any other industry. On average, a data breach of a financial institution will cost $9.6 million. Additionally, 68% of organizations that reported incidents, have encountered sophisticated intrusions within the past twelve months. Zerify Meet & Defender protects the most up-to-date and sophisticated threats so you can rest easy knowing your data is protected,” says Kay.

“One of the biggest reasons why so many threats are getting through traditional antivirus and endpoint security solutions is because they are designed to block known and documented threats. However, they leave the door open to new and emerging threats. Our Zerify Defender seals this gap and adds a layer of zero-trust protection, guarding businesses against known and unknown threats,” says Kay.

“Unlike traditional malware protection, Defender is designed to function effectively in a constantly changing malware threat landscape. Instead of scanning for known risks, Zerify Defender stops breaches by securing the devices and processes that all business applications use. The best part is that you don’t need to rip and replace your existing anti-virus or endpoint security software, Defender just bolt’s on to whatever existing system you have and we instantly plug that vulnerability gap”, says Kay.

About EZ Funding Solutions:

EZ Funding Solutions was started with a vision to find solutions around speeding up processes and making Businesses Bankable as a methodology, for Financing, Growth and Expansion or Selling a Business for the intended price. It’s all in the numbers, and the logic behind them. Over 10 years, EZFS have changed the lives of entrepreneurs by making them bankable, and then taking them through the Journey of Financing, all the way to the finish line, and in some cases beyond. Services include Business Financing, Business Plans, Business Modeling & Loan Projections, Business Sustainability, and a few more. To get more information on EZ Funding Solutions, check out www.EZFundingSolutions.com.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

