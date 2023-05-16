Global Logistics Market Size & Share to Surpass $570.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Logistics Market is valued at USD 261.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 570.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The market is expanding as a result of factors such the expanding e-commerce sector, rising reverse Logistics activities, and rising trade-related agreements. Furthermore, the expansion of technologically advanced Logistics services and the rising popularity of IoT-enabled linked devices are predicted to fuel market expansion. However lack of manufacturer control over logistical services, subpar infrastructure, and greater Logistics costs restrain industry expansion.

We forecast that the roadways category in Logistics market sales will account for more than 44% of the market share by 2030 because there is an increasing need for roadway trucks to move retail goods over long distances, especially in residential areas. While considering road transportation, retail enterprises should choose vehicles and cargo with significant carrying capacities.

Market Dynamics

Rising E-Commerce Industry to Support Market Expansion

E-commerce is the term used to describe the buying and selling of goods online. Shipping goods to customers is included in third-party Logistics services. The e-commerce sector also uses Logistics services to manage and watch over the supply chains of e-commerce businesses, allowing these businesses to concentrate on the marketing and other company operations. The usage of Logistics services is increasing significantly, fueling the expansion of the Logistics market due to the multiple advantages that Logistics offers to the e-commerce industry. For instance, the most recent study from the UN's trade and development authority (UNCTAD), published on April 2020, estimates that worldwide e-commerce sales reached $25.6 trillion in 2018, or 30% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).

Increasing Agreement Related to Trade Will Boost Market Expansion

The global economy's expansion and the market's dynamism primarily drive globalization. Many trade-related activities are increasing, which is attributed to the development in globalisation. As a result, it is getting more difficult for manufacturers or retailers to monitor these actions effectively. For Logistics firms, this factor is anticipated to drive the market. In addition, the expansion of the global market is a key driver of the industry's expansion. In order to provide customers with a broader selection of high-quality products delivered on time, who are also price-sensitive, Logistics services are becoming increasingly important. Hence, the globalization-driven increase in trading activity fuels the expansion of the Logistics market. For instance, India and the UK declared in December 2020 that they intended to complete their free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2021 in fields such as medicines, fintech, chemicals, military manufacturing, petroleum, and food items.

Top Players in the Global Logistics Market

MOLLER – MAERSK (Denmark)

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (U.S.)

DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB Group)) (Germany)

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group) (Germany)

DSV (DSV Panalpina) (Denmark)

FEDEX (U.S.)

GEODIS (France)

Kuehne+Nagel International AG (Germany)

Nippon Express (Japan)

United Parcel Service Inc. (U.S.)

Top Trends in Global Logistics Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Logistics industry is a growth in the retail internet industry. The growth of online purchasing is assisting in the expansion of the global Logistics sector. The worldwide, exponential expansion of internet shopping drives the Logistics industry. Moreover, home delivery and handy shopping options promote category growth. Furthermore, short-term consignment delivery, after-sales support, and services are what drive the online retail industry.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Logistics industry is the development of last-mile deliveries. The term "last mile Logistics" describes the last stage of the delivery process from a distribution centre or other facility to the end customer. The availability of effective last-mile deliveries is experiencing a significant rise in the Logistics sector due to the steadily growing proliferation of e-commerce businesses. The expansion of last-mile delivery services is also a result that receiving a shipment the same day of delivery is now practically standard.



Top Report Findings

The Roadways category controls most of the Logistics market's revenue based on mode of transportation. The demand for roadway trucks to transport retail products over long distances is rising, particularly in domestic regions, which has fueled the segment's expansion. Retail businesses would best serve by choosing road transportation using trucks and cargos with significant carrying capabilities. Several government initiatives promote growth.





Based on the End Use, most of the Logistics market's revenue is controlled by the Manufacturing category as Logistics boost efficiency and production while cutting costs and raising customer satisfaction. The segment's growth throughout the predicted period is attributable to the rise in demand for industrial manufacturing services.



Recent Developments in the Global Logistics Market

November 2022: United Parcel Service Inc. bought the Bomi Group, a business focusing on temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing in Europe.

Manufacturing Category of the End Use Segment of the Global Logistics Market Expected to Contribute Substantially for the Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the end use, the Logistics market is divided into Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation and Other End Uses.

It is expected that the Manufacturing segment will dominate market for Logistics. Demand for industrial manufacturing services is increasing, leading to the segment's anticipated expansion. Numerous businesses had already turned to local suppliers to preserve cost-effective manufacturing. Quality and customer happiness are still top priorities despite efforts to cut production costs. Keeping the right inventory on hand for quick production rates requires Logistics management and cost reduction.

On the other hand, the Retail category is anticipated to be the fastest growing category in the Logistics market. Rapid growth is being seen in the retail industry. Retail e-commerce last-mile delivery solutions are anticipated to boost the retail Logistics sector. Consumers compare items based on delivery time, costs, specifications, features, and compatibility needs from numerous internet sources, which is a disadvantage for wholesalers or brick-and-mortar businesses. These advantages over physical stores are driving the retail e-commerce industry ahead, and this trend is projected to continue in the years to come.

Asia Pacific Region of the Global Logistics Market Anticipated to Generate a Decent Percentage of the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period . Rising e-commerce tendencies and a region that is becoming more reliant on it are driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the area is spending money on Logistics-related research and development. The region's potential infrastructure and labour pool also presents a significant opportunity to grow this sector. The region's Logistics market is expanding due to rising demand for exports, imports, and in-country Logistics to carry out efficient deliveries.

For instance, the India Logistics market is expanding at the fastest rate in the sector, despite the Logistics industry's overall 160 billion USD and 22 million people. India is also well-known for its current concentration on development projects and infrastructure growth. Furthermore, the country is going through a digital transition, which would probably alter the picture for the Indian market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the projected 2023–2030.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Logistics Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Logistics Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Waterways

By End Use

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Government & Public Utilities

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Technology

Trade & Transportation

Other End Uses



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 261.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 570.9 Billion CAGR 11.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players MOLLER – MAERSK, H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB Group), Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), DSV (DSV Panalpina), FEDEX, GEODIS, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express, United Parcel Service Inc.



Blog: