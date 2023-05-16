Multi Ways Holdings Limited Delivers Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue of $38.4 Million, Up 15% Year-over-Year, Driven by Greater Local Demand in Singapore

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today reported its audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
- Revenues increased 15% to approximately $38.4 million
- Gross profit was approximately $9.7 million, with a 25.4% profit margin
- Net income of approximately $1 million
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
- Total revenue increased by approximately $5 million or 15% to approximately $38.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $33.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was due to the increased demand in our equipment sales in Singapore of approximately $6.1 million.
- For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, 41.2% of revenue was generated from customers located in Singapore and 23.6% of revenue was generated from customers located in Australia. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, revenue generated from customers located in other countries accounted for 35.2% of revenue.
- Total gross profit amounted to approximately $9.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $9.4 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2021. Overall gross profit margins were 25.4% and 28% for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total gross profit increased due to the better profit margin achieved through diversified purchasing networks from across various countries.
- Net income was approximately $1 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of approximately $1.8 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income was mainly due to the increase in gross profit margin, partially offset by the increase in selling & distribution expenses of approximately $0.4 million, administrative expenses of approximately $0.1 million and income tax of approximately $0.3 million.
Cash Flows Summary
- Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $1.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $0.8 million, a decrease of approximately $4.8 million compared to approximately $5.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
- Cash used in investing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was $1.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million compared to cash provided by approximately $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of the purchases of property, plant and equipment of approximately $0.8 million, the purchases of financial assets available for sales of approximately $0.3 million and the drop in proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment of approximately $0.3 million
- Cash used in financing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $0.2 million, a decrease of approximately $4.6 million compared to approximately $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of lesser bank loan repayment of approximately $3.6 million and the lesser repayment of lease liabilities of approximately $1.0 million.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Total assets were approximately $52.8 million, and total liabilities were approximately $46.5 million at December 31, 2022.
- Working capital was approximately $2.9 million at December 31, 2022, versus approximately $4.4 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease of approximately $1.5 million in working capital was due primarily to the factors stated above in the cash flow summary.
- Shareholders’ equity was approximately $6.3 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $5.4 million at December 31, 2021.
Mr. James Lim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Ways, commented, “I am pleased to report strong sales growth in fiscal year 2022. These results reflect the strong demand for our equipment and services throughout Singapore and the region in 2022. As we just completed our initial public offering, we are investing in expanding and renewing our fleet of heavy construction equipment to meet this growing demand. I am confident that these investments will help us continue to grow and succeed in the years to come.”
About Multi Ways Holdings Limited
Multi Ways Holdings is a supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.
MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
|As of December 31,
|2022
|2021
|$’000
|$’000
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,003
|1,533
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,021
|5,692
|Inventories
|31,442
|32,874
|Amounts due from related parties
|50
|12
|Financial assets available for sales
|325
|-
|Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
|3,230
|5,007
|Total current assets
|44,071
|45,118
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|7,218
|7,720
|Right-of-use assets
|1,489
|1,769
|Deferred tax assets
|8
|8
|Total non-current assets
|8,715
|9,497
|TOTAL ASSETS
|52,786
|54,615
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|4,781
|4,413
|Customer deposits
|5,884
|10,427
|Amounts due to related parties
|17,167
|15,952
|Bank borrowings
|8,862
|7,412
|Lease liabilities
|3,484
|1,947
|Income tax payable
|1,007
|522
|Total current liabilities
|41,185
|40,673
|Long-term liabilities:
|Bank borrowings
|3,175
|4,914
|Lease liabilities
|2,114
|3,670
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,289
|8,584
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|46,474
|49,257
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ equity
|Ordinary share, par value US$0.00025, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 24,800,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,440
|5,440
|Retained earnings
|1,235
|257
|Non-controlling interest
|50
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(419
|)
|(345
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,312
|5,358
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|52,786
|54,615
MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
|Financial Years ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Revenues, net
|38,359
|33,406
|29,886
|Cost of revenue
|(28,617
|)
|(24,049
|)
|(23,044
|)
|Gross profit
|9,742
|9,357
|6,842
|Operating cost and expenses:
|Selling and distribution
|(1,502
|)
|(1,114
|)
|(1,153
|)
|General and administrative
|(6,745
|)
|(6,609
|)
|(6,294
|)
|Total operating cost and expenses
|(8,247
|)
|(7,723
|)
|(7,447
|)
|Profit/(Loss) from operations
|1,495
|1,634
|(605
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other expenses
|-
|-
|(15
|)
|Gain from disposal of plant and equipment
|2
|305
|237
|Interest income
|*
|19
|14
|Interest expense
|(748
|)
|(716
|)
|(858
|)
|Dividend income
|7
|-
|1,030
|Government grant
|81
|109
|582
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|(93
|)
|(44
|)
|32
|Other income
|813
|724
|905
|Total other income, net
|62
|397
|1,927
|Income before income taxes
|1,557
|2,031
|1,322
|Income tax expense
|(529
|)
|(230
|)
|(3
|)
|NET INCOME
|1,028
|1,801
|1,319
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(50
|)
|-
|-
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY
|978
|1,801
|1,319
|Net income per share
|Basic and Diluted
|0.04
|0.07
|0.05
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted (‘000)
|24,800
|24,800
|24,800
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY
|978
|1,801
|1,319
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(74
|)
|(345
|)
|-
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|904
|1,456
|1,319
|* This figure is immaterial
MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
|Financial Years ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2020
|$’000
|$’000
|$’000
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income before tax
|1,557
|2,031
|1,322
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|800
|822
|1,137
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|828
|775
|536
|Inventories written down
|-
|1,508
|2,532
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(2
|)
|(305
|)
|(237
|)
|Provision (reverse) of impairment of trade receivables
|193
|(110
|)
|(372
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(942
|)
|(1,190
|)
|4,763
|Inventories
|940
|(2,757
|)
|(5,726
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,887
|(1,329
|)
|(1,475
|)
|Customer deposits
|(4,387
|)
|5,797
|(958
|)
|Income tax payable
|(41
|)
|388
|134
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|833
|5,630
|1,656
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(817
|)
|-
|(637
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|2
|343
|72
|Investment in financial assets available for sales
|(325
|)
|-
|-
|Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|(1,140
|)
|343
|(565
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(105
|)
|(3,712
|)
|(388
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(114
|)
|(1,046
|)
|(511
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(219
|)
|(4,758
|)
|(899
|)
|Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalent
|(530
|)
|1,208
|192
|BEGINNING OF YEAR
|1,533
|325
|133
|END OF YEAR
|1,003
|1,533
|325
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash (paid) refund for income taxes
|(40
|)
|158
|134
|Cash paid for interest
|748
|717
|858