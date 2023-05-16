Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced executive leadership changes as the company continues expanding globally and advancing minimally invasive care.



Dave Rosa has been promoted to the role of President, leading Intuitive’s product, digital, quality, regulatory, supply chain, manufacturing, and commercial teams. He will oversee the company’s core business, driving product, digital, and commercial excellence and delivery of Intuitive’s annual and mid-term strategies and goals. Rosa is a 27-year company veteran who has held key leadership positions across the business, including in the commercial, engineering, clinical development, marketing and product development organizations. Most recently, Rosa served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

“As Intuitive has grown and demand for robotic-assisted surgery has increased, we remain focused on our mission to advance minimally invasive care and our commitment to working with customers to meaningfully improve patient outcomes,” said Intuitive Chief Executive Officer Gary Guthart. “Aligning our core business functions under Dave, a proven and outstanding leader with broad and deep experience across Intuitive, equips us to meet future opportunities to collaborate with hospitals and healthcare systems to address healthcare challenges at significant scale.”

“Our efforts over the past 27 years have created great opportunities to serve our customers better and in new ways. I look forward to leading our continued development of innovative, outcomes-focused products, services, and solutions,” said Rosa. “Intuitive aims to deliver excellence in customer experience, industry-leading innovation, and meaningful expansion of minimally invasive care. My goal is to help the company continue to deliver on these aims.”

Guthart will continue as Intuitive’s CEO, leading the company and focusing on Intuitive’s presence in the market, its overall strategy, governance, and culture, as well as nurturing early-stage business and product initiatives. Guthart has been with Intuitive for 27 years, and has served as CEO since 2010.

In addition, Bob DeSantis will assume the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Operations Officer, leading strategic planning, operational structure, and management for the business. Previously, DeSantis served as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer. In his decade with Intuitive, he has been pivotal in advancing the development and manufacturing of the company’s industry-leading robotic platforms.

Rosa and DeSantis will continue to report to Guthart, and all executive leadership changes are effective immediately.

Intuitive pioneered the field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery more than two decades ago with the da Vinci surgical system. Since then, more than 12 million procedures have been performed using da Vinci systems, with more than 66,000 surgeons worldwide trained on da Vinci systems.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified early and treated quickly, so patients can get back to what matters most.

Forward-Looking Statements

