ShorePoint Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been Certified™ a Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row. Certification is based on an anonymous survey given to employees by an outside entity. According to Great Place to Work, 98% of employees at ShorePoint say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.



“We set out to create a company that focuses on employees first and earning the prestigious GPTW certification five years in a row is strong validation that we are on the right path,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “I am proud of the collaborative culture that we continue to build at ShorePoint and gratified that our team members find value in their work experience.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Highlights from the survey include:

98% believe promotions go to those who best deserve them

100% believe management delivers on its promises

100% say they are treated fairly regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation

100% are proud to tell others they work here

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community clients. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, clients count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

