Syneos Health Leaders Recognized as PM360 2023 ELITE Award Recipients

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced PM360 has named Maria Fotiu, President, Sites and Patients, Syneos Health; Sayee Natarajan, CEO & Co-founder, RxDataScience (a Syneos Health company); and Greg Christie, Chief Product Officer, StudyKIK (a Syneos Health company), as recipients of its 9th Annual ELITE Awards.



The PM360 ELITE Awards recognize individuals in 19 categories in the life sciences industry who exemplify the following traits: Exceptional Leaders, Innovators, Transformers, and Entrepreneurs (ELITE).

Maria Fotiu is honored in the Strategists category for constantly leading her team toward operational excellence. Driven by a mission to reimagine clinical trials, she has created an operating model at Syneos Health that delivers the agile and hybrid clinical trials of the future.

Sayee Natarajan is recognized in the Transformational Leaders category for the role he has played in reshaping the way the industry leverages data to understand the patient journey, including better understanding how to reach diverse patient populations and quantifying the doctors likely to reach those patients.

Greg Christie is featured in the Tech-know Geeks category for the work StudyKIK has deployed using technology to redefine and improve the clinical trial process. Among his team’s latest innovations are mobile applications for patients, a management portal that simplifies operations for research sites and an informative analytics dashboard for sponsors.



“It is an honor to have three of our extraordinary leaders recognized with this industry distinction,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO, Syneos Health. “The work Maria, Sayee and Greg do on a daily basis directly impacts patients’ lives, helping important therapies make it to market faster and in more meaningful ways. They are industry pioneers and we are fortunate to have them as part of the Syneos Health team – their passion, expertise and customer commitment enable us to achieve our Vision to shorten the distance from lab to life.”

This year, more than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts.

“The life sciences and healthcare at large are constantly evolving industries that are always in search of better ways to care for and communicate with patients, and that change isn’t possible without people like this year’s ELITE 100,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “These individuals and teams are reshaping how things are done to make necessary improvements such as more convenient clinical trials for patients, shorter time to diagnosis for rare disease patients, the elimination of systemic barriers in media targeting, better care for glaucoma patients, greater attention paid to caregivers, expanding communication channels into dating apps, and much more. The impact of their work cannot be understated and we are honored to recognize their contributions to our industry.”

All of the 100 winners were profiled in PM360's May 2023 issue. You can read their profiles online here.

