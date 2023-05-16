Personal Legal Services Market Size Worth $393.38 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global personal legal services market is expected to grow from USD 213.34 billion in 2022 to USD 393.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Personal legal services include several issues like estate planning, contract disputes etc. It helps in the wills, trusts and power of attorney documents of the individual in determining the way the property will be managed after the demise. The contract law consists of all types of deals, from apartment leases to purchasing land or goods; for someone, the criminal defence service offers assistance navigating the legal system for someone facing criminal charges. Similarly, immigration cases consist of family petitions, naturalization applications etc. Also, family law cases cover situations like child custody, divorce and support payments. Personal legal services can be useful in all such conditions. Personal legal services have many advantages, like personalized attention and guidance in the complete legal process, which would help make correct decisions. Also, personal legal services' expertise would help decrease the risk and protect against any potential issues. Moreover, these professionals will handle all paperwork that helps properly fill out all necessary forms.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global personal legal services market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In November 2022: DLA Piper (Canada) LLP announced the welcoming of Heather Davidson as the partner to the Family Law, Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations group. Based on the organization, this addition would help provide comprehensive and effective solutions for complex family matters. This would help the organization in expanding its customer base.



Market Growth & Trends



The personal legal services market has grown due to more affordable segments like alternative dispute resolution. The number of divorces and the mortality rate is also increasing, propelling the market's growth. Based on one of the reports from December 2020, divorce applications and breakups skyrocketed in the UK and all across the world. One of the leading British Law firms, Stewarts, logged an increase of 122% in divorce-related enquiries between July and October of 2020 compared to the previous year. Similarly, the US leading legal contract creation site stated about a 34% increase in sales of its basic divorce agreement. The newlyweds who were married in the last 5 months made 20% of its sales. This pattern was similar in China, which had the toughest lockdown in the pandemic. Moreover, cloud computing has become a crucial tool for the layers as it helps them to work from anywhere and collaborate with colleagues and clients in real time. Such software has become crucial in recent years, offering lawyers tools for managing their cases, tracking billable hours, communicating with clients, etc. All these factors would drive the personal legal service market in the forecast period.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the advocate services segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.78% and market revenue of 142.47 billion.



The product type segment is divided into legal advisory and advocate services. In 2022, the advocate services segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.78% and market revenue of 142.47 billion. Advocates represent either party in civil and criminal cases. They present pieces of evidence to argue in support of their client.



• In 2022, the small firms segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.89% and market revenue of 125.64 billion.



The firms’ segment is divided into top & mid-tier firms and small firms. In 2022, the small firms segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.89% and market revenue of 125.64 billion. Small law firms are more likely to service clients who are individuals or small businesses.



• In 2022, the individuals’ segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.11% and market revenue of 153.84 billion.



The end user segment is divided into individual and business. In 2022, the individuals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.11% and market revenue of 153.84 billion. This factor contributed to growing accidental rates and stable demographic trends in an individual's divorce, marriage and abuse rates.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Personal Legal Services Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global personal legal services industry, with a market share of 48.32% and a market value of around 103.09 billion in 2022. Based on one of the studies in 2019, criminal law, civil negligence and personal injury together hold around 13.7% of the US legal service market. The most common form of civil negligence is personal injury claims that are filed for incidents like workplace accidents, assaults, traffic accidents, accidents in the home, defective product-related accidents and medical. The same study suggests that in 2019 household-related issues accounted for around 24.4% of the total legal service market in the US. These issues are like non-criminal disputes such as divorce, child custody and personal property.



Key players operating in the global personal legal services market are:



• Latham and Watkins

• Linklaters

• Morrison and Foerster

• Clifford Chance

• Sullivan and Cromwell

• WilmerHale

• Sidley Austin

• Hogan Lovells US

• Allen and Overy

• White and Case

• Kirkland and Ellis

• Greenberg Traurig

• Shearman and Sterling

• King and Spalding

• Dentons

• Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Baker McKenzie

• DLA Piper

• Mayer Brown

• Morgan, Lewis and Bockius

• KandL Gates

• Gibson Dunn

• Weil, Gotshal and Manges

• Reed Smith

• Skadden



This study forecasts revenue and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global personal legal services market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Personal Legal Services Market by Product Type:



• Legal Advisory

• Advocate Services



Global Personal Legal Services Market by Firms:



• Top & Mid Tier Firms

• Small Firms



Global Personal Legal Services Market by End User:



• Individual

• Business



About the report:



The global personal legal services market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



