Sandbags Market Size to Surpass $1794.6 Million by 2030, Globally, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.60% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sandbags Market By Material (Plastic, Cotton, And Jute), By Closure (Zip Seal, Heat Seal, And Drawstring), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sandbags Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1175.4 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1794.6 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”





What are Sandbags? How big is the Sandbags Industry?

Report Overview:

Sandbags are often used in landscaping, military fortification, and flood control. They are usually filled with sand or other materials for bulk & stability and are usually made of burlap, polypropylene, or woven polyethylene. During floods, sandbags are often used to mitigate the effects of water damage on homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Sandbags are used in military applications for fortification and protection from enemy fire.

Landscaping also uses barriers to prevent soil from breaking up, give weight to outdoor equipment and make lively nurseries. Overall, sandbags are a useful and adaptable choice for a variety of tasks that require stability and weight.

Global Sandbags Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

The global sandbags market is driven by several factors such as the increase and severity of natural calamities, which have led to the increasing demand for effective flood control solutions.

In addition, the use of sandbags in military fortifications, especially in areas of ongoing conflict, continues to drive demand.

Growth opportunities for the sand market include the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials in sand manufacturing and the development of new applications in landscaping and outdoor applications.

Challenges:

Sandbag industry challenges include the availability and cost of sandbag raw materials and competition with alternative flood prevention and safety solutions such as portable and concrete barriers.

In addition, the use of sandbags creates environmental problems related to the disposal of used bags, which emphasizes the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1175.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1794.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.60% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sandbags, LLC, Sandbag Store, Sandbag Express, The Sandbag Company, Uline, Grainger, Duke's Wire Mesh Supply Services Ltd, Bag Corp, Midwest Construction Products, The Sandbag Store, Wall Street Journal, Tote-It, Arizon Building Systems, Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd, Berry Global, Inc., and others. Key Segment By Material, By Closure, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Sandbags Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sandbags market is segmented based on material, closure, and region.

Based on material, the global sandbags market is segmented into plastic, cotton, and jute. The plastic segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable sandblasting solutions. Plastic sandbags offer several advantages over traditional burlap or woven polypropylene bags, including better resistance to tearing, puncture, and moisture. They are also easier to handle and transport thanks to their lightweight construction. The use of plastic in sandbags is particularly common in coastal and flood-prone areas, where the bags can be quickly and easily deployed to prevent or reduce flood damage. The increasing demand for effective flood control solutions is expected to drive the growth of the plastic segment of the sandbag market.

Based on closure, the global market is bifurcated into zip seal, heat seal, and drawstring. The drawstring segment held the largest CAGR in 2022. The reason for this is mainly the convenience and ease of use of drawstring bags. Drawstring bags eliminate tying, making them quick and easy to close and transport. They are particularly useful for temporary flood control and are often used in areas where flooding is a recurring problem. The turnstile segment is also expected to grow due to increasing demand for lightweight and portable sandblasting solutions that can be deployed quickly in emergency situations.

The global Sandbags market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Plastic

Cotton

Jute

By Closure

Zip Seal

Heat Seal

Drawstring

By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global sandbags market include -

Sandbags LLC

Sandbag Store

Sandbag Express

The Sandbag Company

Uline

Grainger

Duke's Wire Mesh Supply Services Ltd

Bag Corp

Midwest Construction Products

The Sandbag Store

Wall Street Journal

Tote-It

Arizon Building Systems

Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global sandbags market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.60% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global sandbags market size was valued at around USD 1175.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1794.6 million, by 2030.

The sandbags market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising rate of natural disasters globally

Based on closure segmentation, drawstring was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on material segmentation, plastic was the leading material in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sandbags industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sandbags Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sandbags Industry?

What segments does the Sandbags Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sandbags Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Closure, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating sandbags market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow remarkably during the forecast period. The North American region is the main market for sandbags due to many factors such as the increasing incidence of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and fires. The growing need for efficient and effective flood control solutions, especially in coastal areas, is a major driver of the North American sandbag market. The military and defense sector also contributes significantly to market growth, focusing on securing and protecting against enemy fire.

In addition, growing awareness of the need for environmentally friendly and biodegradable sandbag solutions is creating opportunities for growth in the market. However, there are challenges in the market such as the availability & cost of raw materials, competition for alternative solutions, and concerns about the environmental impact of sand disposal. Overall, the North American sandbag market is expected to grow steadily due to the continuous development of infrastructure and the growing demand for reliable and efficient solutions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2019, Quick Dam, a leading manufacturer of sundress sandbags, launched the Flood Bag. These bags are made with super absorbent polymers that can hold up to 4 gallons of water per bag. The bags inflate in minutes and can be stacked to create flood protection. The Quick Dam Flood Bag is easy to store and transport, making it a favorite with homeowners and businesses.

In 2020, Sandmaster, a company specializing in sandbag-filling machines, launched the new Sandmaster SBH-1500 machine. The SBH-1500 can fill up to 1,500 sandbags per hour, reducing manual labor and increasing productivity. The machine can be operated by one person and is designed to be portable and easy to use.

