Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for allergy immunotherapy in 2022 to be worth US$ 2.42 billion. It is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 5.02 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for allergy immunotherapy indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Allergy immunotherapy, commonly known as allergy injections, is a treatment for allergic responses that includes exposing a person too tiny, progressively increasing amounts of an allergen.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of allergies worldwide is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for personalized and targeted allergy treatments is driving the market demand.

The development of new and innovative allergy immunotherapy products is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.42 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.02 billion CAGR 8.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Allergy type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market:

In July 2022, Positive findings on the substantial effect of sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy (AIT) on the development and worsening of asthma in patients with allergic rhinitis were presented by a worldwide healthcare company named Stallergenes Greer.

In March 2022, Phase 2 clinical trials for PVX108, a novel immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy, have started, according to a statement from Aravax Pty Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for allergy immunotherapy includes:

Merck KGaA

Stallergenes Greer plc

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

Jubilant Pharma

DBV Technologies SA

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global allergy immunotherapy market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of allergies worldwide, there is a growing need for efficient allergy therapies, and both patients and healthcare professionals are becoming more aware of the advantages of allergy immunotherapy.

However, the market will also face challenges related to patient adherence to treatment because of the frequent dosage of injection required, which can be expensive and potentially cause side effects.

Market Segmentation:

Based on allergy type, the global allergy immunotherapy market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and others.

Based on treatment type, the global allergy immunotherapy market is segmented into Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) and Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT).

Based on the distribution channel, the global allergy immunotherapy market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Allergy Type

Based on the allergy type, the sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) segment dominates the global allergy immunotherapy market with the largest revenue share. This large share of revenue is due to the FDA approval that SLIT medications have got and are now extensively offered in the United States.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The region with the greatest revenue share in the worldwide market for allergy immunotherapy is Europe because of the significant presence of leading market competitors and the rise in the number of allergy drops that have received regional approval and are expanding their market exponentially.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for allergy immunotherapy. We thoroughly studied the basic market traits, important investment zones, regional growth analytics, ten ears of revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

ALLERGY IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET TOC

