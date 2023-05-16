Lincoln Tech Announces Planned Opening of Hunter Training Center at Their Denver, CO Campus

Parsippany, NJ, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced a new collaboration with Hunter Engineering, the leading name in the undercar service industry. Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus will become the latest site to house a Hunter Training Center, where students can train directly on patented Hunter equipment. Local repair shops will also have the opportunity to send technicians to Lincoln Tech to take advantage of the equipment at the campus.

The Grand Opening of the Hunter Training Center at Lincoln Tech is being planned for this summer.

“This is such an exciting opportunity not only for our students, but for many of our employer partners in the Denver Metro area,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “The chance to train on industry-standard equipment is a critical piece of any career training component – and Lincoln Tech students have that thanks to Hunter. They’ll be building skills to work on some of the most advanced systems in today’s vehicles, and Lincoln Tech will be one of a very select group of schools receiving this type of equipment.”

“It’s also an honor to partner with a company whose roots lie in service to our nation’s veterans,” Shaw adds. “Like Lincoln Tech, Hunter was founded in 1946, just after World War II had come to a close. Hunter’s founder was actually a returning veteran himself. Lincoln Tech was established to provide career training to veterans of that war. So there is a common passion here, a commitment, that we feel truly binds our two organizations.”

Hunter Engineering produces auto service equipment for the global market – equipment that includes computer-based wheel alignment systems and tire changers, high-tech vehicle lifts, automated inspection equipment and more. Many of its products – including Quick Tread® tire scanning tools, the Quick Check® alignment inspection system, the RX lift rack series, and DSP700T heavy duty alignment sensors are patented inventions of Hunter team members. As part of the partnership agreement, Hunter will provide Lincoln Tech with several types of equipment, and training classes will be led by Hunter instructors. The program is expected to focus primarily on wheel alignment systems and service.

One particular piece of equipment will be unique to Lincoln Tech. The campus will be the first school-based training center in the country to house Hunter’s 35,000-pound, four-post, heavy-duty vehicle lift. When the Hunter Training Center opens at Lincoln Tech, it will be one of only 47 such facilities nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with Lincoln Tech to bring education and state-of-the-art equipment to technicians for this ever-changing industry” says Steve Dawson, Regional Manager, Hunter Engineering.

Graduates from the Hunter Training Center, which is open to Lincoln Tech students from its auto and diesel programs across the country, will be Hunter-certified and eligible to pursue career opportunities where Hunter-specific skills are needed – which includes thousands of private shops, franchised service centers and fleet service facilities nationwide.

About Hunter Engineering Company

Hunter Engineering Company® is the global leader in state-of-the-art wheel alignment systems, wheel balancers, brake lathes, tire changers, lift racks, autonomous alignment and tire inspection equipment, diagnostic scan tools and ADAS recalibration equipment. Hunter equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

For additional information, visit www.hunter.com; contact Tommy Maitz, Director of Marketing, Hunter Engineering Company®, at contact.hunter@hunter.com; or contact your local Hunter business consultant at https://www.hunter.com/contact.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to www.LincolnTech.edu.