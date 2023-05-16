State of Illinois Issues Notice of Intent to Award Metrc with Cannabis Track-And-Trace Government Contract

LAKELAND, Fla., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced that it received a Notice of Intent to Award from the State of Illinois for its cannabis seed-to-sale tracking system. This would mark Metrc’s 24th government contract to date, once finalized, and the fourth time the Company would take over a government contract from an incumbent vendor.

In 2013, Illinois became the 20th state to legalize medical cannabis, with sales launching in 2015. Four years later, it became the 11th state to legalize adult-use cannabis, kicking off sales January 1, 2020. The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office (CROO) is charged with coordinating the licensing and enforcement of the state’s cannabis industry in a way that is fair and equitable while also following state statute.

The State of Illinois intends to replace its current track-and-trace vendor and implement Metrc’s robust platform to enhance and facilitate the data collection and regulatory insight for Illinois’ cannabis market, enabling licensed operators to easily track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the Company’s comprehensive platform and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system. Seamless data tracking in Metrc helps operators optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data, and improve cultivation management. This information is accessible to state regulators, providing the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Illinois patients and consumers.

“Illinois’ cannabis industry is one of the largest and most important in the country and we are excited to support and enhance its program through our state-of-the-art track-and-trace platform, which will enable regulators to conveniently and securely track, store and retrieve millions of data points from operators around the state,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working side-by-side with the CROO to maintain the safest and most secure supply chain, while also ensuring licensees have an ideal landscape to thrive.”

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Washington, D.C., and maintains a strong presence in the Midwest and Northeast. While these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe, legal cannabis markets. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

