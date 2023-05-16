Applications open for ALS Canada Kevin Daly Bursary in support of Canadian students touched by ALS

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the friends and colleagues of ALS community member Kevin Daly, the ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the first year of the ALS Canada Kevin Daly Bursary. The $2,500 bursary will be awarded annually to a post-secondary student whose life has been touched by ALS. The Kevin Daly Bursary Fund was created in 2023 to honour Kevin, a devoted father and husband diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Inspired by Kevin’s courage and dedication to other ALS families, the Fund will help support a student to achieve their goal of higher education.



"The ALS Canada Kevin Daly Bursary is a testament to Kevin's courage and dedication to supporting the ALS community," says Tammy Moore, CEO, ALS Society of Canada. "ALS is a devastating disease that impacts the individual and their loved ones, including children. This can make planning for the future challenging. Through this program, we hope to lighten some of the weight carried by families who have been touched by ALS. We are so grateful for Kevin’s unwavering commitment to uplifting families within the ALS community."

The Bursary is open to Canadian students who have been accepted into a post-secondary school within Canada for the 2023-2024 term. Eligible students must also have a close connection to ALS: those whose parent(s) or legal guardian is living with ALS or has a parent(s) or legal guardian who has passed away from ALS.

Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year open on May 16, 2023, and close at midnight Eastern time on June 20, 2023. The application form can be found on the ALS Canada website. Applications will be reviewed by a panel appointed by ALS Canada, including members of the ALS community and a decision made before the 2023 academic year begins in September.

“Since being diagnosed with ALS and seeing how this disease affects an entire family, having two daughters of my own, it was important to me that the Bursary support young people in reaching their goals and pursuing their dreams,” says Kevin. “Our mission is to help make higher education accessible so everyone can have an opportunity to thrive.”

The Kevin Daly Bursary Fund has been created as part of a lasting legacy, celebrating the life and character of Kevin. Funding for this initiative will be raised during a year-long Bursary Fund campaign with donations managed by ALS Canada and the TELUS Team Care program. The campaign will run each year and award a minimum of one $2,500 bursary annually. All donors will receive a receipt from ALS Canada for their contribution. For more information on the Fund, visit kevindalybursary.com.

About ALS and the ALS Society of Canada

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an unrelenting and currently terminal disease. It progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. More than 3,000 Canadians live with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year. Four out of five people living with ALS will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

The ALS Society of Canada is working to change what it means to live with ALS. Grounded in and informed by the Canadian ALS community, we respond to the urgent unmet need for life-changing treatments by investing in high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and by engaging industry, supporting increased clinical capacity, and advocating for equitable, affordable, and timely access to proven therapies.

Responding to the tremendous need for current and credible ALS knowledge, awareness, and education, we empower Canadians affected by ALS to navigate the current realities of ALS, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. In Ontario, we provide direct community services to help people navigate ALS.

Founded in 1977, we are a registered charity that receives no core government funding – our work is powered by generous donors who share our vision of a future without ALS.

