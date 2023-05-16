Digital Check Corp. Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Northbrook, IL, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 security certification in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification applies to customer-facing software offered through Digital Check’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Avivatech LLC and Benchmark Technology Group, Inc., as well as to company-wide corporate systems.

SOC 2 is a technical auditing process that measures the effectiveness of an organization’s safeguards and controls over its data processing systems. This can apply both to customer-facing applications that handle sensitive information and to a company’s internal systems and protocols. SOC 2 Type 1 certification confirms the existence of appropriate internal controls that meet the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for security at a given point in time; SOC 2 Type 2 certification involves a more rigorous audit that tests those processes over a period of at least six months.

“A third-party auditor verified our adherence to all of the comprehensive controls and processes within the SOC 2 Type 2 framework for security,” said Paul Slager, the company’s chief information officer. “This assures our customers that we are incorporating the highest level of security standards.”

Digital Check was first granted SOC 2 Type 1 certification in November 2022 and, in the intervening months, was examined by a team of independent auditors to validate the effectiveness of its security practices.

“Obtaining certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting data. Security is a journey that encompasses more than just technology, and we continue to invest in a holistic security program,” Slager said. “We strive for the highest validation that Digital Check can be trusted as The Secure Choice® as both a hardware vendor and a software provider.”

The SOC 2 audit covered internal data security across the Avivatech, Benchmark, and Digital Check business units, in addition to the check and cash automation software offered by Avivatech and Benchmark.

