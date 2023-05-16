ImmuCell to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PORTLAND, Maine, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted virtually.



The Annual Meeting will be held by remote communication in the form of a telephone conference call and a live audio webcast, rather than as an in-person event.

The Annual Meeting will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on April 14, 2023, are invited to participate in the Annual Meeting by dialing (844) 855-9502 toll free or (412) 317-5499 for international access or by accessing the live audio webcast at https://app.webinar.net/YpXM2OMeGOA. Participation via the live audio webcast will be in listen-only mode. Participation in the informal Q&A session, which will take place after the formal business of the meeting is concluded, will be limited to the telephone conference call connection.

A meeting replay will be available for seven days after the meeting by dialing (877) 344-7529 toll free or (412) 317-0088 for international access, using replay access code: 7542765 until June 22, 2023.

Stockholders, regardless of their plans to attend the virtual-only meeting, are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders may continue to use the voting instruction form or proxy card provided, and no additional action is required to be taken by stockholders who have already submitted their proxy. Stockholders that would like to vote at the Annual Meeting (instead of by proxy) should contact the Company’s Voting Inspector in advance of the meeting at (207) 878-2770 Ext. 0 or via email at: mail@immucell.com to arrange to vote during the meeting.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and its updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. For more information about the Annual Meeting, including the matters to be voted on during the Annual Meeting, please see the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and its Proxy Statement, which are available, along with the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, at www.immucell.com.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .