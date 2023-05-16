American Homeowners Agree – Having a Good-Looking Lawn is Very Important

DENVER, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for home services, today released the results of a nationwide survey that shows how the friendly lawn competition among neighbors is heating up this summer.



More than 94% of Americans believe that a well-manicured lawn is important to the overall appearance of their home and 49% of homeowners claim that their grass is greener than their neighbors. When asked specifically about their confidence in their lawns, Utah homeowners showed the most confidence (72%) while Washingtonians and North Carolinians both showed the least confidence (48%). The least competitive state when it comes to how their lawn compares to neighbors? Hawaii (20%).

“Lawns and outdoor spaces have always been an important part of any home,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer of Angi. “There’s a sense of pride that comes with having a well-maintained, green lawn and it’s interesting to see the value that homeowners placed on outdoor space during the pandemic continue. We know there’s a willingness from homeowners to learn and invest in maintaining their lawns, and there’s never been a better time to do just that.”

Why are homeowners so focused on keeping their lawns in tip-top shape? 34% of respondents said it was so they could enjoy their outside space. Others noted that they do it for the aesthetics, for playing with kids and dogs and for hosting outdoor barbecues.

Continued Ms. Hicks, “While we know that homeowners take great pride in their lawns, data from our survey shows that many still aren’t quite sure about the best way to tackle lawn maintenance. It’s important that homeowners understand the type of grass and landscaping they have and how to properly maintain it in order to get the most out of their outdoor spaces.”

One of the most surprising survey findings surrounded another pandemic boom – pets. More than 73% of surveyed homeowners said they take on more lawn maintenance to roll out the green carpet for their prized pets. Maryland (100%), Wyoming (93%), Utah (92.8%) and Arizona (92.3%) had the highest number of respondents who claimed to take on more maintenance for their furry friends.

It doesn’t look like lawn envy is easing up anytime soon, with data from our State of Home Spending report showing that over the next five years over 25% of homeowners plan to tackle large outdoor renovations.

