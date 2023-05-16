FinTech Veteran ENACOMM Unveils Emerie, the Most Advanced AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistant in the Industry

Introduces Financial Institutions of all Sizes to the Future of Customer Experience

TULSA, OK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology is ready for prime-time in financial services, at last. ENACOMM – a FinTech provider with time-honored expertise in intelligent self-service, big data and financial fraud prevention – today introduced the financial services industry to Emerie, the most advanced, accessible AI-backed Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for banking. Emerie’s AI technology learns about and comes to know users by continuously analyzing performance metrics and integrating new information, delivering an improved user experience with every customer interaction.

“We are nothing short of thrilled to bring Emerie to life,” said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “For decades, I’ve been focused on the financial services industry and in the trenches with brilliant developers designing intelligent self-service solutions that meet the real needs of banks, credit unions, FinTechs and their customers and members. An Intelligent Virtual Assistant like Emerie has long been in the wouldn’t-it-be-nice category, due to technological and security limitations—but our team has cleared the industry-specific hurdles, and Emerie is ready to change the self-service game for banks, credit unions and FinTechs, both large and small.”

Banks and credit unions face CX challenges that must be overcome, including:

Financial institution websites hard to navigate

Agents only available during business hours

Ongoing customer/member feedback difficult to gather

Agents wasting time on easily-solved customer/member issues

Emerie takes customer experience and self-service in financial services to the next level by:

Making it quick and convenient to find answers to questions, such as, “What’s the bank’s routing number?” or “What are the bank’s branch locations and hours?”

Staying available always, 24/7

Cultivating an AI learning loop, so the IVA gets smarter over time, as the collection of data grows

Freeing up customer service agents to focus on complex and meaningful customer/member interactions by automating simple requests

“Customer experience is a key differentiator among financial institutions,” commented Boukadakis. “Consumer expectations continue to advance amidst today’s accelerated digital transformation, but Emerie catapults FIs ahead of the competition.”

With Emerie, banks, credit unions and FinTechs can brand and customize the customer experience to set themselves apart and adapt as needs change. All of ENACOMM’s CX technologies can integrate with any contact center solution to deliver seamless user experiences, and can be utilized across multiple interaction channels, including web chat, mobile web, phone, and SMS.

ENACOMM captures behavioral, transaction and preference data to deliver personalized experiences, and Emerie uses that data to solve problems that financial institutions face every day. In the role of virtual receptionist, Emerie answers users’ basic questions and routes them to the right place. Also serving as a virtual teller, Emerie knows and understands customers and members, and is always on call to provide account and transaction info.

Emerie Virtual Receptionist:

Customized chat window on financial institution website

Customized voice to answer customer/member calls

Customized responses adapted to each channel

50+ topics understood

Multiple languages offered

Emerie Virtual Teller:



Authenticates callers

Retrieves account balances

Lists and searches transactions

Makes payments

Transfers funds

Manages cards

Helps with upsell and cross-sell by recommending products and services

IBM estimates that conversational AI can take care of 80 percent of queries currently handled by service representatives and reduce customer service costs by 30 percent.

Boukadakis added, “This is big. Emerie is the IVA that the financial services industry has been waiting for—and ENACOMM is eager to usher in the future.”

Read Boukadakis’s recent expert article for The Financial Brand, “Fintech Vendors Must Stop Giving Small Institutions Short Shrift on AI Tech”: https://thefinancialbrand.com/news/data-analytics-banking/artificial-intelligence-banking/fintech-vendors-must-stop-giving-small-banks-credit-unions-short-shrift-on-ai-tech-162249/

To learn more about ENACOMM and Emerie, visit www.enacomm.net.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM created Emerie, the most advanced, accessible Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) for financial services in the industry. ENACOMM is a provider of FinTech solutions powered by artificial intelligence that modernize the user experience for bank customers and credit union members and that transform operations through the strategic application of data. ENACOMM empowers financial institutions of all sizes with platform solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help banks and credit unions provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is modern, secure, and user-friendly. The company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lauren DuBois

(917) 573-2485

LaurenD@enacomm.net