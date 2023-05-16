Sectigo Announces Executive Appointment of Julie Gettys as Chief Human Resources Officer

ROSELAND, NJ, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, today announced the appointment of Julie Gettys as Chief Human Resources Officer, (CHRO). Mrs. Gettys will be responsible for undertaking Sectigo’s unified cultural building and enhancements, driving increased synergy and teamwork throughout the company, as well as providing unique leadership and perspective to the strategy and operations of Sectigo’s Human Resources global teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our team. She is a proven executive and brings substantial experience in all areas of workforce management, employee relations, training and development, talent management, along with organic and inorganic growth through M&A. We believe Julie is the best person to help Sectigo continue to attract and nurture market-leading talent, while fostering a company culture based on harmonized standards that will support our diverse population, said Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo.

Mrs. Gettys has over 17 years of experience in increasingly challenging, results-oriented, human resources leadership positions. Her most recent three years was spent as the Vice President of People Operations at Therapy Brands, a leading health-care technology provider of practice management software for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy customers. Prior to this, she spent four years as Vice President of Human Resources at iSolved HCM, an employee experience company which provides people-first Human Capital Management technology.

In her most recent role, Mrs. Gettys worked alongside the leadership team to harmonize best practices across multiple brands, introduce engagement and recognition programs, and elevate the efficiency of both employees, and the People Operations team through streamlined processes, and sophistication of technology and talent management.

“I am thrilled to be joining Sectigo at this critical time in the company’s history. Our teams at Sectigo are responsible for supporting the ecosystem security of some of the world’s most important brands. We have an exciting and critical mission to be the market leader in online trust management, providing our customers with unparalleled peace of mind. I look forward to working and collaborating with this talented team to assist in enabling them to more fully meet the expectations of our customers, providing them with the innovative solutions they need and supporting the next phase of Sectigo’s growth. We all have a unique opportunity to grow and thrive with Sectigo, said Julie Gettys, CHRO, Sectigo.

Mrs. Gettys’ appointment is effective immediately.

