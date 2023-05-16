Wire Bonder Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2030

New York, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 786.14 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,624.70 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Wire bonding is defined as a process used to connect different microelectronic parts of semiconductor devices, LEDs, chips, and PCBs by using temperature and pressure to weld the metal wires. The wires are made from materials including copper, gold, and aluminum that offer high heat capacity and low electric resistance. In addition, the increasing adoption of wire bonders in lithium-ion batteries to create a stable and reliable electrical connection between the components of the battery is contributing to the growth of the market.

The emergence of new technologies such as nanowire technology serves as one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the wire bonder equipment market. Advanced technology allows bonding at a lower heat or room temperature enabling high electric and thermal conductivity along with offering better bonding strength. Moreover, the advent of advanced materials including copper foils increases the demand for wire bonders to reduce the heat generated by electronic devices using nanowire technology thus, improving product reliability. For instance, in July 2022, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation invested in a German start-up, NanoWired GmbH uses nanowire technology for wire bonding. The investment is made to achieve high thermal conductivity and bond strength of wire bonders using nanowire technology hence, contributing significantly to propel the market growth.

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) is predicted to create potential opportunities for the growth of the wire bonder equipment market. The surge in the number of IoT-connected devices increases the demand for wire bonding equipment for connecting microchips to printed circuit boards (PCBs) thus, promoting market growth. However, the resonance created by ultrasonic energy with the substrate surface leads to weak bonds and restraints the growth of the wire bonder equipment market.

Key Market Highlights

The global wire bonder equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 1,624.70 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR 9.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, wire bonder equipment is divided based on the type into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.

In the context of the product, the market is separated into ball bonder, wedge bonder, stud-bump bonder, ultrasonic bonder, thermocompression bonder, and thermosonic bonder.

The material segment of wire bonder equipment is classified into gold wire, copper wire, aluminum wire, and silver wire.

The end-user segment is bifurcated into Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM).

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in wire bonder equipment.

Wire bonder equipment Market Growth Drivers:

The emergence of advanced technologies including automation is a key factor responsible for driving market growth by improving the overall bonder productivity and reducing programming time.

The increasing investments by key players in research and development to develop advanced wire bonder equipment is promoting the market growth.

The growing adoption of wire bonders in the process development and production of microelectronic devices is contributing significantly in propelling the market growth.

Restraints

Resonance created by ultrasonic energy with the substrate surface hampers the growth of the market.

Contamination at the bonding interface negatively impacts the bond integrity and impedes the market growth.

Opportunities

The emergence of advanced technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT) that offers zero downtime is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Wire bonder equipment Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the manual bonders segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of manual bonders to mount the sample in any direction using radiant tool heat to provide improved bond quality and reliability. In addition, manual bonders are extensively employed for the production of microelectronic devices and process development. Moreover, manual bonders offer program storage, touch-screen interface, and individual bond parameter control further driving the growth of the manual segment.

Based on Product, the wedge bonder segment offered substantial shares to the global wire bonder equipment market in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the advancements in technology to offer shorter wire feed paths, improved wire tension, and better process control. Additionally, bonders are ideal for different types of material including gold, copper, and aluminum further, propelling the market growth. In conclusion, the improved flexibility and advancements in technology offered by wedge bonders serve as the primary factor for the growth of the wire bonder equipment market.

Based on Material, the copper wire bonding holds the maximum share to the market growth in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of copper wires to offer superior electrical and thermal conductivity. In addition, copper wires help in cost reduction by up to 90% in comparison to gold wires further, promoting the market growth. Moreover, copper wires show less intermetallic growth and higher mechanical stability along with offering greater reliability of the bond at elevated temperatures.

Based on end-user, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) offered substantial shares to the global wire bonder equipment market in the year 2022. The growth of OSAT is attributed to the increasing dependence of SMEs on large enterprises due to the lack of resources. In addition, the growing adoption of wedge bonder wires for cutting-edge chip manufacture and for premium packaging solutions is also promoting significantly in promoting the market growth.

Based on region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the wire bonder equipment market. The growth is attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region to enhance the accuracy, productivity, and flexibility of wires. Additionally, the increasing demand for wire bonder equipment from various sectors namely medical, biotechnology, and automotive is also contributing considerably in accelerating the market growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Henniker Plasma introduced an advanced solution to reduce wire bonding failures by efficiently removing organic components under high throughput conditions resulting in enhanced yield and reduced bond failures.

In June 2020, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. launched ULTRALUX automatic wire bonder and POWER C wedge bonder at SEMICON China 2020. The product is designed using the latest technology and advanced material to increase productivity and reliability.

List of Major Global Wire bonder equipment Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Palomar Technologies

Amkor Technology, Inc.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

ASM Pacific Technology

DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd.

F & S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH

F&K Delvotec Bondetechnik

Hesse GmBH

Promex Industries Inc.

Q&P Technologies LLC

Global Wire bonder equipment Market Segmentation:

By Type Manual Semi-Automatic Automatic

By Product Ball Bonder Wedge Bonder Stud-Bump Bonder Ultrasonic Bonder Thermocompression Bonder Thermosonic Bonder

By Material Gold Wire Copper Wire Aluminum Wire Silver Wire

By End-User Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)



Key Questions Covered in the Wire bonder equipment Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the wire bonder equipment industry by 2030?

The market valuation for the wire bonder equipment industry is expected to be approximately USD 1,624.70 Million by 2030 driven by the increasing adoption of wire bonders to improve productivity and reduce the programming time.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the wire bonder equipment market's growth in the coming years? Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest impact on the wire bonder equipment market during the forecast period owing to the increasing production of electronic items including cell phones and wearable devices in countries namely India, China, and Japan. The growing demand for consumer electronics in the region is projected to increase the demand for semiconductor equipment and packaging, including wire bonder equipment.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the wire bonder equipment market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, product, material, and end-user. Each segment has a key dominating sub-segment being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, the material segment has witnessed copper wire bonders as the dominating segment in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of copper wires to offer better heat capacity, low electric resistance, and cost-effectiveness.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the medium voltage switchgear market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, product, material, and end-user. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, in the type segment, automatic wire bonders is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the emergence of new software that facilitates the process of transferring and maintaining programs across multiple systems.



