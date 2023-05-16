Associa Volunteers Raise Spirits Of Senior Citizens At C.C. Young Retirement Community

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members with the corporate digital support services team at Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently volunteered with Dallas’ C.C. Young retirement community. They spent time interacting with residents and getting better acquainted while playing games like Bunco. The facility is just now re-opening to volunteers following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Senior living community residents were particularly impacted by the pandemic, as many dealt with higher than normal diagnoses of anxiety, depression, poor sleep quality and physical inactivity as a result of the prolonged isolation.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Competition for the Bunco games was fierce, but our entire team had a great time and managed to make some new friends in the process!” said Associa Vice President of Support Services Kim McDonald. “The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted so many seniors socially. We were glad that we could visit the community and help raise their spirits.”

