Avalon Acquisition Inc. Announces Date of Special Meeting for Proposed Business Combination with Beneficient

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC) (“Avalon” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has set June 6, 2023 as the meeting date for the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (“Beneficient” or “BCG”) and related proposals.



At the Special Meeting, Avalon’s stockholders will be asked to approve the Business Combination and other such proposals as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the Business Combination. Holders of AVAC Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on the record date of May 10, 2023 are entitled to notice of the Special Meeting and to vote at the Special Meeting.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by Avalon’s stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of other customary closing conditions. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, Avalon anticipates that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that Beneficient will be a publicly listed company, and its Class A common stock, Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbols BENF, BENFP and BENFW, respectively.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Avalon encourages stockholders to read the Proxy Statement carefully. The deadline for Avalon’s public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is June 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Avalon’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200, or banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400, or by emailing AVAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Beneficient

The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben) provides a unique suite of exit option solutions and other financial and fiduciary services for owners of alternative assets. Ben’s solutions are available for most types of professionally managed alternative asset investments and can be customized to suit individual circumstances. Serving as a principal by using its own balance sheet, Ben operates as a permanent financial institution that helps to remove many of the traditional barriers faced by mid-to-high-net-worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions who seek exit options for the alternative assets they hold. For more information, visit www.trustben.com.

About Avalon Acquisition Inc.

Avalon Acquisition Inc. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We are led by Executive Chairman Donald H. Putnam and Chief Executive Officer S. Craig Cognetti.

