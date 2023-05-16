Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Markets, 2021-2022 & 2032: Spirit Aerosystems is the Market Leader, Followed by Triumph Group, Airbus, Arconic, and Leonardo

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial aircraft aerostructures market study provides an 11-year forecast from 2022 to 2032. The total market was worth $45.40 billion in 2021, and considering the COVID-19 pandemic impact, the publisher forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% until 2032.
The market has two segments: linefit and aftermarket. Driven by new aircraft deliveries, linefit accounted for a higher market share than aftermarket, the demand of which comes from aircraft fleets in service.
Spirit Aerosystems is the market leader, followed by Triumph Group, Airbus, Arconic, and Leonardo. The market share of these leading five companies is 69%. Besides aerostructures suppliers, leading aircraft OEMs such as Airbus and Boeing also have in-house capabilities to produce aerostructures. In addition, they work with other players by developing joint ventures. Demand for narrowbody is the highest.
Asia-Pacific-based airlines generate the highest demand for new aircraft, primarily due to the increased need for air travel in China and India. To cater to the rising demand for domestic air travel, both countries' airlines have ordered narrowbody aircraft, increasing linefit growth opportunities for nacelle suppliers.
Due to weak demand, Airbus made the final delivery of the A380 aircraft in 2021, and the last delivery of the 747 will occur in 2022. De Havilland Canada and Mitsubishi halted the production of Dash 8 and the SpaceJet program, respectively, which will reduce linefit growth opportunities.
The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones. This will help airlines save on fuel and maintenance costs. But for aerostructures suppliers, it would mean fewer aftermarket opportunities.
The Russo-Ukrainian War triggered stringent sanctions on Russia by the western world. This dampened the production capability of Russian aircraft platforms as Russian-built aircraft are highly dependent on western components suppliers.
KEY FEATURES
- Size and state of the global commercial aircraft aerostructures market
- The COVID-19 pandemic's impact
- Drivers and restraints
- Notable vendors and their positioning in the competitive landscape
- Opportunities for commercial aircraft aerostructures suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Linefit Value Chain
- Aftermarket Value Chain Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Vendors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Linefit
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
5 Global Commercial Aircraft Aerostructures Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Composite Aerostructures for Narrowbody Aircraft
- Growth Opportunity 2: Low-cost Manufacturing Facilities in India
- Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership with All-electric Aircraft Manufacturers
6 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibwx9u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.