India Connected Truck Telematics Competitive Landscape Report 2022: Analysis of 19 Companies that Hold Approx 90% Market Share

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Truck Telematics in India 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies based on their growth and innovation scores. The competitive profiles of each company based on its strengths, opportunities, growth factors, and innovation capabilities.

India's telematics market is undergoing a transitional phase, with major growth opportunities awaiting telematics services providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), mobility start-ups, network providers, AIS-140 manufacturers, and other related stakeholders.

To succeed in this market where fierce competition and aggressive pricing dominate, companies must consider key parameters including local market know-how, multi-channel sales and marketing approaches, and partnership network outreach. Companies also need to position their products as necessary productivity improvement tools rather than as luxury products. This approach will help them get small and medium fleets to adopt fleet management solutions (FMS), thereby increasing these competitors' market share.

The connected truck telematics ecosystem in India is diverse, with players from totally different core business areas wanting revenue share. Telematics companies, automotive companies, telecom companies, and IT companies are all active in this space and offer telematics solutions and hardware to customers across the country.

The research indicates that the fragmented and disorganized nature of the logistics and transportation landscape in India is creating a gap in telematics implementation due to a large volume of commercial fleets and the amount of technology needed to support them.

This analysis independently plotted 19 important companies that hold about 90% of the Indian connected truck telematics market. The remaining 10% is made of at least 50 smaller and ultra-local companies fragmented across the country.

The research team measures each company's growth rates and absolute revenues in combination with several other factors to map its performance on the Innovation and Growth Indices.

Companies to Action

Arya Omnitalk

Ashok Leyland

Danlaw

Eicher

Fleetx

G-Trac

Intangles Lab

iTriangle Infotech

Letstrack

LocoNav

Mahindra

Microlise

Minda

Pricol Limited

Tata Motors Fleet Edge

Teltonika

Trimble

Uffizio

WheelsEye

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1db3q6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.