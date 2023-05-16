Jamf Publishes its 2023 Purpose and Impact Report

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, published its 2023 Purpose and Impact Report. The report details how the company empowers its employees, customers, and communities through technology. It formalizes Jamf's commitment to tracking and reporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, and includes summaries and performance metrics that demonstrate its purpose-driven culture and devotion to responsible business practices.



"Being an industry leader is a responsibility we take seriously. Jamf has been the preferred Apple device management and security partner in the market for over two decades. However, our responsibility extends beyond delivering an exceptional user experience," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “With the release of our second Purpose and Impact Report, we are excited to share Jamf’s accomplishments over the past two decades as a testament to our commitment to innovation and responsible practices, our relentless focus on customers and communities, and our genuine desire to ensure Jamf remains a great place to work and grow.”

The report covers several ESG initiatives, with key highlights including:



Empowering People - Jamf is committed to creating and maintaining an environment of involvement, mutual respect, and belonging for everyone within the workplace, and is proud to boast a voluntary employee retention rate of 90%. In 2022, the company took important steps in pursuit of this mission with the creation and hiring of a new position — VP of Diversity, Talent, & Engagement — who will help lead Jamf forward on its journey.

Empowering Communities - Through the Jamf Nation Global Foundation (JNGF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Jamf and Jamf employees donated over $1.1 million and volunteered over 20,000 hours in service of causes that align with their core values, abilities, and interests in 2022. Jamf's Community Education Initiatives bring access to affordable digital content, applications, and services to communities around the globe. In 2022, Jamf launched a partnership with Code2College by supporting its paid summer internship program, hosting two students for placement as Software Engineer Interns and donating $25,000 to provide laptops to students in need. Jamf expanded its MATTER Innovation Hub (MIH) program, opening five new hubs to deliver state-of-the-art, solar-powered Apple classrooms to under-resourced locations across the world. The new locations include two new sites in Zimbabwe, two in Minneapolis, and one in St. Paul. There are now 16 active MIH in five countries as of December 31, 2022.

Empowering Customers - Jamf's purpose is to empower people by simplifying work, and its industry-leading products and services foster a thriving, supportive community of IT and security professionals committed to improving their organizations, advancing their careers, and supporting each other along the way. From technical support and educational resources to social-emotional support and career development opportunities, Jamf's customer community embodies their values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement. Jamf now serves over 71,000 customers around the world, with a Net Promoter Score of 57 as of December 31, 2022.

Environmental Responsibility - Jamf has taken a proactive stance in reducing its impact on the environment with the help of Green at Jamf, a group of Jamfs whose mission is to improve the planet by measuring and reducing the harmful environmental impacts of both Jamf's industrial and individual actions. Jamf is disclosing carbon emissions data related to third-party cloud service provider usage and in-office electricity consumption. Along with the offsets contributed in 2021, Jamf offset 7,387 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) during 2022, by supporting third-party verified renewable energy projects that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, capture methane, and generate clean electricity for local communities.

The full report summarizes the company's activities across four interconnected stakeholders, including its people, customers, communities, and the environment, plus its governance and guiding principles. It is available for download at www.jamf.com/corporate-responsibility .

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .



