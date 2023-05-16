Pfizer Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Tech Activities, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pfizer Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Pfizer's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biopharmaceuticals. The company offers products to treat various conditions such as cardiovascular, metabolic and pain, women's health, cancer, inflammation, immune disorders, and rare diseases. It also provides sterile injectable pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract manufacturing services.

Pfizer sells its products through wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, individual provider offices, clinics, government agencies and pharmacies. It has major manufacturing facilities in India, China, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Singapore, and the US.

The company provides its products in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Pfizer is headquartered in New York, the US.



In January 2020, Pfizer launched its Center of Excellence Network for Vaccine Research, a global program focused on collaborating with academic institutions to conduct research on epidemiology to identify diseases that can be cured through vaccines, as well as measure its effectiveness on adults. Pfizer's vaccine division opened its first Center of Excellence at the University of Louisville.



Pfizer Blockchain Center of Excellence through its open innovation workshop has formed an initiative called the Clinical Supply Blockchain Working Group (CSBWG) that focuses on developing an interoperable, transparent, and auditable blockchain based platform to enhance trial supply chain and experimental drug tracking.

The working group comprises of companies, such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Deloitte, Biogen, LedgerDomain, and Pfizer.



Scope

Pfizer adopted AI as its core technology for conducting trials, processing vaccines, and streamlining distribution. Pfizer's investment in digital infrastructure, digitalization of R&D operations, and AI-enabled working systems further complemented its effort in producing and distributing vaccines. Using AI technology in many phases of vaccine making and testing enabled Pfizer to roll out vaccines sooner, helping meet public's immediate needs during initial onslaught of the global pandemic

Pfizer is adopting technologies, such as AI and analytics, for accelerating drug discovery process and to increase its efficiency. Pfizer is deploying AI technologies for streamlining its drug development. Pfizer tested a collaborative deep learning and analytics platform, dubbed Cortex, for automatic categorization of drug particle shapes. Pfizer is adopting advanced data mining techniques to glean useful insights from its existing clinical trial data, which help company discover hidden patterns, design new trials, identify new ways of utilizing existing drugs, and evaluate the effectiveness of drugs

Pfizer has rolled out various accelerator and innovation programs, including Centers of Excellence Network for Vaccine Research and Real-World Evidence; Digital Research Hubs; Pfizer Blockchain Center of Excellence; and Pfizer Innovation Research (PfIRe) Lab, to encourage start-ups, innovators, and employees. Pfizer is also involved in Project Catalyst, an external research initiative started by the AARP and other partners, including UnitedHealthcare and Georgia Tech, focusing on digital R&D to promote consumer-friendly innovation for elderly users

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Pfizer's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company has entered

Venture Arm: Pfizer Ventures

Brief information about the Company's Ventures and its the key decision makers

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies

Acquisitions

Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tempus

Vysioneer

Gero

Anumana

Iktos

CytoReason

Saama Technologies

IBM

PostEra

Insilico Medicine

Catalia Health

Concerto HealthAI

Indegene

Adapsyn

XtalPi

Atomwise

Complexica

PointClickCare Technologies

Truveta

Prime Therapeutics

Centogene

Syapse

Flatiron Health

Foundation Medicine

Aimedis Healthcare

Chronicled

LinkLab

Seven Bridges

Adobe

AWS

Medallia

OpenEye

Oracle

Gronstedt Group

vStream

WeRobotics

Pegasystems

Fitbit

Striiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3y2yf



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.