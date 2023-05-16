Disclosure of managers’ and closely associated parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

| Source: North Media A/S North Media A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Company announcement No 9-23

16 May 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

NameHoldings before transaction,
no. of shares		Transaction,
no. of shares		Holdings after transaction,
no. of share
Baunegård ApS, 100% owned by Richard Gustav Bunck (acquisition)11,179,832163,70811,343,540

  

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

Attachment


Attachments

9-2023 Acquisition of shares_RB