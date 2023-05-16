ReliaQuest acquires agent software and engineering assets from EclecticIQ

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the acquisition of agent software assets and the associated engineering team from EclecticIQ.



This acquisition will add both speed and capability to GreyMatter’s rapidly growing list of bilateral integrations for greater automation of detection, investigation, and response. With more than 80 integrations today, this will not only enhance the capability of the current integrations but allow ReliaQuest to rapidly grow new integrations, quickly responding to new and emerging technologies.

“We know how important it is that security teams can access actionable data quickly so they can help drive outcomes for their business,” said Brian Murphy, ReliaQuest founder and CEO. “When combined with our recently announced generative AI capability within GreyMatter Intelligent Analysis, these new agent assets will allow ReliaQuest customers to drastically reduce their mean time to resolve security incidents from hours to minutes.”

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in the Netherlands, privately held EclecticIQ is a leading European cybersecurity vendor operating globally. The company has recently been named as one of 10 ‘European defense tech start-ups to watch’ by the European VC community.

“EclecticIQ empowers security teams with innovative technology to unlock the full potential of Cyber Threat Intelligence, fortifying defences and proactively mitigating risks. Like ReliaQuest, we believe strongly in open and extendable technologies. Entering into this agreement with ReliaQuest allows more organizations to benefit from the powerful agent technology we’ve built,” said Joep Gommers, founder and CEO of EclecticIQ.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,000 teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

About EclecticIQ

EclecticIQ is a global provider of threat intelligence, hunting and response technology and services. Stay ahead of rapidly evolving threats and outmaneuver your adversaries by embedding Intelligence at the core™ of your cyberdefenses with our open and extensible cybersecurity platform and ecosystem. The most targeted organizations in the world – including governments and large enterprises – use our platform to operationalize threat intelligence, enable threat hunting, detection and response, and accelerate collaboration.

Founded in 2014, EclecticIQ is a leading European cybersecurity vendor operating worldwide with offices and teams across Europe and UK, North America, India and via value-add partners. For more information, visit www.eclecticiq.com

