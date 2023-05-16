Sodexo USA Launches Accelerator Program with L Marks to Revolutionize Healthcare & Senior Living

Gaithersburg, Md., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo has partnered with innovation specialists L Marks to launch the Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors Accelerator focused on developing foodservice and customer experience innovations. The selected applicants will work with Sodexo to see how their idea may broadly apply to Sodexo’s thousands of clients in the healthcare and senior living industries – the winners will work directly with Sodexo to potentially implement their solution in the future.

To date, Sodexo has launched 15 accelerator programs across 7 regions; previously selected startups include VisioLab, a frictionless, self-checkout solution; Gigl, a next-gen job app that lets candidates apply to companies with a 60-second video; Thermal Smart, an insulation solution to improve cold chain logistics performance; and Nina Labs, which offers a premium self-service experience with spirits bottles.

“As a global leader in health and care, Sodexo is excited about developing innovations to further our commitment to improving quality of life for patients, residents, staff and family,” said Pietro Ferraro, Sodexo Healthcare and Seniors Global Head of Strategy. “The U.S. is our largest market for health and care, and we’re looking forward to this new endeavor, providing an opportunity for small business owners, innovators, and entrepreneurs to work with Sodexo to develop inventive solutions to introduce to our business throughout the globe.”

The Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors Accelerator is seeking startups that offer solutions that are tailored to one of three key business goals:

- Employee Experience - We believe that the human connection provided each day by our employees is critical to our success. We are committed to exploring solutions beyond the industry norm to improve both client and Sodexo employee experiences by providing tools and platforms that enhance recruitment, training, retention, and engagement. We are also interested in technologies to reduce burnout, and tools to improve communication and collaboration.

- Patient & Resident Experience - At Sodexo Healthcare and Seniors, it is our mission to elevate life's moments through human-centered and data-powered care. We are passionate about improving the overall quality of life for our patients and residents, with a focus on their diet and nutrition, as well as their physical and mental wellness. We are interested in tools that treat those in our care with dignity and respect, improve their emotional and physical health, build trust and confidence in Sodexo, facilitate community socialization in person, and enhance family satisfaction.

- Exceptional Foodservice - Food is at the heart of everything we do; from preparing daily meals for our residents to catering for medical professionals – we understand the importance of providing delicious and nutritious food. We are seeking innovative solutions to enhance our current offerings and deepen our understanding of our customers' preferences and dietary needs, including innovative menu and recipe building, clinical nutrition, and delivery solutions that enhance convenience and safety.

Additionally, the Accelerator welcomes entries into a Wildcard category, with a focus on solutions that help build efficiency across the organization through AI and automation.

Applications for the Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors Accelerator are now open, and startups have until June 19th, 2023 to apply.

Select applicants will be invited to pitch their solutions to Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors management in late July. Successful pitches will receive an invitation into the program, where they will work with Sodexo and L Marks to hone their solutions and execute a pilot over a ten-week period.

Interested startups can learn more and apply through the Accelerator site.

Daniel Saunders, CEO, L Marks said: We are delighted to announce the continuation of our successful partnership with Sodexo, as we launch the Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors Accelerator. This program will drive forward-thinking change in the healthcare industry, ultimately improving the lives of patients, residents, and healthcare professionals. Through this accelerator program, we will identify and nurture the next generation of healthcare innovators, supporting startups and entrepreneurs as they develop impactful solutions for Sodexo.

About Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

About L Marks

L Marks is a leading global innovation specialist which has created over 80 programs with its partners in Europe, Asia and North America. Founded in 2014 with an established presence in the UK and the US, L Marks has developed and delivered results-driven corporate innovation solutions, trusted by world-leading brands including BMW, Lloyd’s of London and Arsenal FC. Through their award-winning Innovation Labs, L Marks’ partners have worked with over 400 startups with a successful deployment rate of over 70%. The L Marks New Ventures unit supports its clients to create and develop new revenue-generating businesses through its Venture Studio, and transform their corporate culture within their Intra-Lab. To learn more, visit the L Marks website.