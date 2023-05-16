Epiq Announces Two New Capabilities for ‘Metrics That Matter,’ the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Legal Business Intelligence Solution

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CLOC Global Institute, Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, announced two new dashboards for its ‘Metrics That Matter’ Legal Business Intelligence Solution that deliver robust contracts intelligence.



‘Metrics That Matter’ now includes two new commercial contracts dashboards – M&A Due Diligence/Integration Planning and Data Privacy & Security – developed in partnership with Evisort. This collaboration brings together Evisort’s AI contracts processing technology and Epiq’s Contracts Review and Analysis service to deliver dynamic contracts intelligence.

“The new ‘Metrics That Matter’ contracts dashboards announced today make it easy for law departments to understand the obligations in a corpus of contracts,” said Beth Anderson, Director of Contacts Review and Analysis for Epiq’s Legal Solutions business. “We started with two common use cases: M&A due diligence and integration planning related to commercial contracts and obligations triggered by a data security event. Our service enables clients to understand the opportunities and obligations in their contracts so they can quickly determine actions that need to be taken.”

Epiq offers the legal industry’s most comprehensive legal business intelligence analytics optimized with advisory services to help clients gain valuable insights in one easy-to-use and deploy platform. Launched in 2022, the ‘Metrics That Matter’ Solution is the capstone of the Epiq Legal Service Management framework for actionable insights and a 360-degree view of the legal department with practice-level dashboards for contracting, regulatory and compliance, litigation, legal operations, and M&A.

Earlier this March, Epiq announced five other new capabilities for ‘Metrics That Matter,’ including Single Sign-On access via Epiq Access, new Practice Area Lens Dashboards, an expanded 300+ KPI catalogue, Epiq’s 100+ proprietary Legal Natural Language Processing (NLP) models, and access to additional Litigation end-to-end Management dashboards. More information on those advancements are available in that news release.

See Epiq at CLOC booth #606 to learn more about ‘Metrics That Matter’ and Epiq Access. Discover how these solutions make it easier for legal departments to deliver intelligence and meaningful insights across siloed data sources and augment that data with the legal intelligence within the Epiq Service Cloud.

