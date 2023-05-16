Global Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Market Report 2023

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fishing, hunting and trapping market grew from $1,025.72 billion in 2022 to $1,122.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The fishing, hunting and trapping market is expected to grow to $1,594.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Fishing, hunting, and trapping refer to taking fish and other wild creatures out of their native habitat. This covers both commercial hunting and trapping as well as fishing for both finfish and shellfish species. It is a subsector of the fishing, hunting, forestry, and agriculture industries. Industries in the fishing, hunting, and trapping subsector take advantage of the availability of natural resource to gather fish and other wild animals from their natural habitats.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fishing, hunting, and trapping market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the fishing, hunting, and trapping market. The regions covered in the fishing, hunting, and trapping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technologically advanced fish aggregating devices (FAD) are increasingly being adopted by fishing companies for increased production. A FAD is a structure or device made of any material and used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD has been equipped with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to marine animals.



The fishing, hunting, and trapping market includes revenues earned by entities by cage traps, enclosed foothold traps, footing traps, and some kinds of cable devices. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

