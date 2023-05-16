Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Report 2023: A $22.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Manufacturers Focus on Customized Offerings and Sustainability

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Halogenated Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Halogenated Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Induced Weakness in End Use Sectors Adversely Impacts Demand for Wire and Cable Compounds
- Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Wire and Cable Compounds: A Prelude
- Asia-Pacific Leads Demand
- Recent Industry Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Halogen Free Compounds
- Influx of New Products with Superior Properties Favors Expansion of Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds Market
- PVC Emerges as Popular Insulation Material
- Manufacturers Focus on Customized Offerings and Sustainability
- Telecommunications Industry: A Key Driver
- COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Europe Plots Catch-Up in Global 5G Race to Drive Covid-19 Recovery
- Industry 4.0 Generates Strong Opportunities
- Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity
- Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
- Fiber Optic Cables Make Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare
- Rising Bandwidth Demand Puts Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive
- Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes amid COVID-19 Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide
- Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure
- Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market
- Power Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth
- Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction
- COVID-19 Highlights the Importance of Renewables
- EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment
- Covid-19 Outbreak Dents Demand in Residential & Commercial Construction Sector
- Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
- Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
- Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars
- Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
