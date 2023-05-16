Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market Report 2023: A $22.6 Billion Market by 2030 - Manufacturers Focus on Customized Offerings and Sustainability

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Halogenated Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Halogenated Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Induced Weakness in End Use Sectors Adversely Impacts Demand for Wire and Cable Compounds

Wire Compounds and Cable Compounds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wire and Cable Compounds: A Prelude

Asia-Pacific Leads Demand

Recent Industry Activity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Belden, Inc.

Borouge

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

LS Cable & System Ltd

Nexans S.A

Avient Corporation

Prysmian Group

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Witnesses Increasing Shift towards Halogen Free Compounds

Influx of New Products with Superior Properties Favors Expansion of Wire Insulation & Jacketing Compounds Market

PVC Emerges as Popular Insulation Material

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Offerings and Sustainability

Telecommunications Industry: A Key Driver

COVID-19 Impacts Investments in 5G

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Europe Plots Catch-Up in Global 5G Race to Drive Covid-19 Recovery

Industry 4.0 Generates Strong Opportunities

Fiber Optic Wires & Cables Gain Widespread Popularity

Fiber Optics Emerge as Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Fiber Optic Cables Make Headwinds towards Diagnostic & Digital Imaging Applications in Healthcare

Rising Bandwidth Demand Puts Wires and Cables Market in Overdrive

Spurt in Work-From-Home & Online Collaboration Volumes amid COVID-19 Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

Rise of Mobile Communication Networks Accelerates Telecommunication Sector to a New Level, Generating Parallel Opportunities to Wires & Cables Market

Power Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth

Focus on Establishing Renewable Energy Infrastructure Lends Traction

COVID-19 Highlights the Importance of Renewables

EHV and HV Insulated Power Cables: Changing Operating Environment

Covid-19 Outbreak Dents Demand in Residential & Commercial Construction Sector

Automotive Industry Remains an Important Consumer

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9cs7s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment