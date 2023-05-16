Masters Golf (Augusta) Business Analysis Report 2023: Sponsorship Portfolio, Prize Money, Jon Rahm Profile, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masters (Golf) 2023 - Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent Masters 2023 Tournament, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The Masters has lucrative broadcast deals across the globe, with CBS, ESPN and TSN covering many regions across the Americas.



This year's event broke viewership records from previous years, with the final round peaking at 15.02 million viewers on CBS, the largest for five years.



In Canada, the event was broadcasted across all TSN platforms, with figures expected to break records in comparison to previous events. The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 Masters was $6.5 million.



The event has six sponsorship deals in place with Mercedes-Benz, IBM and AT&T being the most valuable at $8 million annually each, as per the publisher.



Rolex have been partnered with the event since 1999, supporting the event in its organization, with the deal worth $5 million annually according to the publisher. The winner of the event takes home $3.24 million, which is $630,000 more than what last year's winner took home.



The runner up for the event takes home nearly $2 million.



The rest of the top 10 players collecting over $480,000 in prize money.



Who Should Buy



Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the 2023 Masters and viewership industry professionals who want a detailed analysis on the popularity of the event.



Key Highlights



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Augusta, GA. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2023 Masters.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2023 Masters sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, as well as the competitions prize-money is also included

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2023 Masters performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

Masters 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown Across North America

Masters 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship

Masters 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

Masters 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Masters 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

Masters 2023 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

6. Player Profile

Masters 2023 Champion Player Profile - Jon Rahm

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IBM

AT&T

Mercedes-Benz

UPS

Delta Airlines

Rolex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c554g



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.