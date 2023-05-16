FireSmart BC™ Launches New Wildfire Prevention Campaign

Victoria, B.C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FireSmart BC, the provincial program committed to helping British Columbians reduce their wildfire risk, launched a new campaign reminding residents that everyday chores make everyday heroes.

On average, there are more than 1,600 wildfires in British Columbia annually. While each year is different, the BC Wildfire Service has observed unusually advanced fire behaviour for this time of year. Parts of Alberta and northern BC are already blazing, reinforcing the importance for everyone to prepare.

FireSmart BC’s new campaign features a simple message: When it comes to wildfire, everyday chores, like trimming trees or cleaning gutters, can make a big impact. Taking action to FireSmart your property can dramatically decrease the risk of wildfire damaging your home and community. The best part is it’s surprisingly easy to do.

Click here (firesmartbc.ca/prepare/) to watch FireSmart BC’s preparedness campaign video.

The launch of the campaign follows the completion of the successful Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit in Vancouver last week. The event, formally known independently as the FireSmart BC Conference and the WUI Symposium, brought together more than 700 members of BC’s FireSmart community, including First Nation members, provincial and local governments, fire departments, wildfire mitigation specialists, firefighters, researchers, emergency managers, wildfire scientists, and other industry partners.

“The Summit was an incredible opportunity to bring together wildfire professionals and partners to share knowledge,” says Rachel Woodhurst, Program Lead for FireSmart BC. “The Summit’s theme, Partners in Progress, highlights the importance of collaboration in wildfire management. Wildfire prevention is a community effort – when everyone takes action to help protect their homes and communities, it goes a long way in keeping our province safe.”

Following the three-day conference portion of the Summit, BC firefighting professionals participated in two days of training exercises in North Vancouver. Training activities focused on leadership and operational aspects of wildfire resiliency and response, with themes ranging from emergency preparedness to structure protection.

“When fire is at your doorstep, that’s not the time to prepare yourself,” says Kurtis Isfeld, Director of Fire Centre Operations for BC Wildfire Service. “It’s so important that we work together and take steps in advance to keep wildfire risk levels within our control.”

The FireSmart BC website has many helpful resources, including the FireSmart Begins at Home Manual and the interactive Landscaping Hub, which has an extensive list of fire-resistant plants and tips on how to create a FireSmart landscape.

Learn more at firesmartbc.ca

About FireSmart BC



FireSmart BC helps build wildfire resiliency and reduce the negative impacts of fire for everyone in the province. The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide direction for wildfire prevention activities. Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of BC Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of BC, Indigenous Services Canada, the Ministry of Forests - Regional Operations, Parks Canada, and BC Parks.



