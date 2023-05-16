Hydrocarbon Waxes Market Share Rising at a CAGR of 3.0% to Reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of hydrocarbon waxes positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hydrocarbon waxes market size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033

Hydrocarbon waxes are used in rubber, paints and coatings, lubricating additives, and metalworking fluids. Due to their higher cost-efficiency compared to competing goods, hydrocarbon waxes have become viable raw materials in a variety of end-use sectors.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Free Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5972

As hydrocarbon waxes are denser, darker, and more flexible than paraffin wax, they are in higher demand. Over the projected period, the market is expected to grow as a result of rising demand for wax additives, which is implied by their key characteristics, such as excellent water repellency, non-toxicity, and superior chemical resistance as well as ozone & aging protective additive.

In order to avoid equipment corrosion and wear and tear, lubricants have been employed in production units. The market for hydrocarbon waxes is expanding as a result of more lubricants being used in manufacturing facilities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hydrocarbon waxes demand is expected to grow at 3.0% CAGR and will reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion by end of the forecast period

CAGR and will reach a valuation of by end of the forecast period The market experienced a growth rate of 2.5% during the historic period of 2018-2022

during the historic period of 2018-2022 Under the application segment, plastic additives widely utilize hydrocarbon waxes and held a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022

in 2022 North America dominates hydrocarbon waxes utilization in the global market with a 26.4% share in 2022

share in 2022 Based on region, demand for hydrocarbon waxes is estimated to increase at CAGRs of 4.8% and 6.1%, respectively in Europe and South Asia & Oceania



Soaring Production of PVC/HDPE is Likely to Fuel Market Growth for Hydrocarbon Wax, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5972

Market Development

Leading manufacturers of hydrocarbon waxes are

Blended Waxes Inc.

ExxonMobil Corp.

Kerax Limited

King Honor International Lt

Poth Hille & Company Limited

Valan Wax Products Limited

Producers are following various organic and inorganic approaches to stay competitive in the market. A customer base might be challenging to maintain considering how quickly technology is developing. Players are adopting forward integration as their main approach in order to respond to changing market circumstances. Key suppliers are also concentrating on increasing their manufacturing capacities to keep up with the escalating demand.

For instance, In February 2021, Sasol Ltd. collaborated with GrnCat, a waste management solutions company, to develop a solution for recovering wax from spent catalysts, in keeping with its priority SDG: Responsible Production & Consumption

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydrocarbon waxes market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (plastic additives, rubber, paints & coatings, metal working fluids, lubricating adhesives) across major regions of the world.

Quick Buy: Hydrocarbon Waxes Industry Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5972

Table of Content ( Includes Global Market- Pricing Point Analysis )

1. Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Hydrocarbon Waxes: Production Process

3.2. Hydrocarbon Waxes: Apparent Production & Consumption Analysis

3.2.1. Production Capacity (Kilo Tons)

3.2.1.1. By Key Regions

3.2.1.2. By Key Companies

3.2.2. Consumption Statistics

3.2.3. Apparent Trade Analysis

3.3. Market Opportunity Assessment

3.3.1. Total Available Market (US$ million)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ million)



4. Global Demand (Tons) Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2023-2033

4.3. Y-o-Y Volume Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Country-Level Pricing Analysis

5.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5.3. Factors Influencing Pricing

Browse Fact.MR’s Latest Coverage Chemicals & Materials Domain

Microcrystalline Wax Market Scope: The global microcrystalline wax market is estimated at around US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. With a projected CAGR of 4% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1.9 Billion by the end of 2032.

Polyolefin Wax Demand Over The Forecast: The use of general consumable items as the growing use of candles for decoration, and presenting innovative gifts are the center of attraction of candles, in turn, the polyolefin wax market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Wax Additive Market Growth: The demand for wax additives arises from multiple sectors such as the construction and automotive industry. Its anti-block property makes it important for items that are coated, dried, and immediately stacked, rolled up for shipment or storage.

Wax Dispersion Market Size: According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the wax dispersion market is expected to show progressive growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing demand for wax dispersion in the inks & coatings industry has ignited the demand for this wax dispersion during the assessment period.

Wax Paper Medicine Pots Market Share: Wax Paper Medicine Pots Market By Material of (Waxed Paper, White Waxed Paper, Others) By the Size (Below 20 ML, 20 ML, 28 ML, 30 ML, 35 ML, Above 35 ML) - Global Review 2021 to 2031.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube