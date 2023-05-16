Registration for Culture Days 2023 is Now Open

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to creativity begins. Registration is now open for Culture Days 2023, the annual three-week cross-country expression of arts, culture and creativity from September 22 through October 15, 2023. Organizers nationwide breathe life into the annual event, offering activities, workshops, and more for participants to discover, expand, or deepen their love of local arts and culture. Registering an activity is easy and comes with the benefits of a collective initiative to showcase, celebrate and support local arts and culture across Canada.



Participation Has Its Benefits

Culture Days is a network of events, presentations, activities, and more that showcase, share, and explore the cultural personality of every participating community. Participating as an event organizer has its benefits, with Culture Days encouraging public participation through various resources and tools to help presenters thrive. Get started with the Culture Days FAQs and Participation Guide.

Access Resources and Promotion Toolboxes

Culture Days works with creative partners to produce tools, resources, templates, and creative assets to make showcasing events a breeze. A variety of campaign resources will be released throughout the summer, inviting organizers to ride the building wave of excitement toward event time. In the meantime, a slew of guides and learning opportunities are available to help plan, promote and enjoy the best Culture Days ever. Explore the Creative Toolbox and Webinar Series.

Benefit from a national media campaign.

The reach and impact of Culture Days are made stronger by a national media campaign featuring a combination of digital, social media and traditional media efforts highlighting the many choices available. Along with an easy-to-navigate website and robust social media presence, our incredible media partners, including Cineplex Entertainment, Pattison Outdoor Advertising and CBC Arts, are integral in helping get the word out to audiences across the country.

Take Part in National Activations

Culture Days doesn’t exist without the thousands of organizers showcasing their creativity and providing opportunities for cultural exchange. Each year, the organization’s goal is to ensure the public is aware and excited about local offerings, and featuring events and organizers in national promotional activations is an integral part of the campaign. Opportunities may include being featured in a press release or media coverage, on the website, in photography, or as part of a social media campaign. The earlier an event is registered, the better the chances of being highlighted. Get started with these Programming Ideas.

A Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday, September 30, 2023, is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Federally commemorated and created to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families, The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation endeavours to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities.

Culture Days has set September 30, 2023, aside to create space exclusively for events commemorating the NDTR, including those aimed at sharing First Nations, Métis, and/or Inuit experiences and perspectives, celebrating the creative and cultural expressions of Indigenous people, stories and communities. Visit the dedicated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Indigenous Cultural Programming Resources to learn how to participate meaningfully on this integral day.

Showcase Creativity and Culture

Participating in Culture Days allows organizers, artists and creators to grow and forge deeper connections with current and potential audiences, increase visibility and showcase their offerings to a captivated audience. By embracing the variety of art forms and the diversity of expression and perspectives that make Canada unique, Culture Days culminates in a collective experience that looks different depending on where and how you experience it–a true creative adventure.

Visit the Culture Days website for inspiration, resources and everything you need to get started.

Stay on top of the latest releases and news by subscribing to the newsletters and exploring compelling stories of creativity and expression from across the country on our blog. Find an overview of Culture Days 2022 here.

Culture Days 2023 is from September 22 through October 15, 2023. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the celebration.

Follow along as a national arts and culture celebration comes to life!

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting over 3.4 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in over 500 communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself, and the thirteenth year is shaping up to be the best yet. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner) and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

