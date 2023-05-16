Personalized Nutrition Global Market to 2023: Increasing use of Advanced Technology Drives Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for personalized nutrition was estimated to be worth $12.3 billion in 2022. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% to reach $25.2 billion in 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Amway Corp.

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Balchem Corp.

Curefit Healthcare Private Limited

Daytwo Inc.

Dnalysis Biotechnology

Genoplan Inc.

Healthifyme Wellness Private Limited

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Mygenomebox Corp.

Noho Health Inc.

Nutrigenomix

Prenetics Emea Limited

Viome Life Sciences Inc.

Zipongo Inc.

Zywie Ventures Private Limited

The market is driven by rising health consciousness, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and technological advancements in nutrition and genetics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in interest in personalized nutrition as people looked for ways to stay healthy and boost their immune systems.



In this report, the personalized nutrition global market is segmented by assessment type, supplement type, channel type, component type and region.

The report provides an overview of the global personalized nutrition market and analyses market trends. By assessment type, the market is segmented into standard measurements and active measurements. The active measurement type is projected to have the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.4%.

The increasing health awareness and rising trends of digital or virtual solutions for healthcare is attributed to the personalized nutrition market growth. The standard supplement segment is expected to be dominate in the global market, with a share of 63.1%.

This growth is a result of rising preferences and awareness regarding the overall health of individuals, which has led to an increase in the number of people opting for standard supplements.

By channel type, hospitals and clinics lead the industry with a 61.3% market share, whereas direct to consumer is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 16.8% due to advances in technology and consumer awareness regarding personalized nutrition benefits.

Report Includes

40 data tables and 40 additional tables

A brief descriptive overview of the global market for personalized nutrition

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of industry growth driving factors and major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for personalized nutrition as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global personalized nutrition market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, supplement type, sales channel, type of assessment, and region

A comparative study of Porter's Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro

environmental factors prevailing in the global market for personalized nutrition

Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global market for ballast water treatment equipment and technologies

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amway Corp., Balchem Corp., Curefit Healthcare Private Limited, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $25.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Personalized Nutrition: Market Overview

3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Power of Suppliers

3.1.2 Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.5 Degree of Competition

3.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.3.1 Recent Patents

3.4 SWOT Analysis

3.5 Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Personalized Nutrition: Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Interest in Preventive Healthcare

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Advanced Technology

4.1.3 Growing Consumer Income Levels

4.1.4 Increase in Aging Population

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Cost of the Personalized Nutrition Products

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization

4.2.3 Privacy Concerns

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Cost of Health Expenditure

4.3.2 Increasing Research and Development

4.3.3 Increasing Awareness and Education

4.3.4 Expansion into Emerging Markets

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Services

5.3 Hardware

5.4 Software

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Assessment Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Standard Measurements

6.3 Active Measurements

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Supplement Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Standard Supplements

7.2 Disease-Based Supplements

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Channel Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3 Wellness and Fitness Centers

8.4 Direct-To-Consumer

8.5 Institutions

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Top Companies

10.2 Strategic Analysis

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.4 Key Funding

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quta1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment