Global Microbial Products Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $346.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%

The total global market for microbes and microbial products was worth $229.9 billion in 2021. The 2022 market is projected to exceed $242.0 billion, and the 2027 market is expected to approach $346.3 billion.

This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial products used in commercial applications from 2021 through 2027. This includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environmental applications.

A microbial product refers to any substance produced by microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and algae, that has commercial value. These products have become increasingly popular in various industries due to their eco-friendly nature and ability to provide sustainable solutions.



One of the key drivers of the microbial product market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in various industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, and food and beverage. Microbial products are also used in environmental remediation and biofuels, making them an attractive option for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.



Some examples of microbial products in the market include probiotics, enzymes, biopesticides and biofertilizers. Probiotics, for instance, are used in the food and beverage industry to promote gut health and improve digestion. Biopesticides are used in agriculture to control pests and diseases while reducing the use of harmful chemicals. Biofertilizers, on the other hand, enhance plant growth and productivity by providing essential nutrients to the soil.



Overall, the microbial product market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more industries adopt sustainable and eco-friendly practices. As the demand for these products increases, so will the research and development of new and innovative microbial products, making this a fascinating and dynamic field to watch.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $242 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $346.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 General Description of Microbes

3.1.1 Definitions

3.1.2 Properties

3.1.3 Occurrence and Production

3.1.4 History

3.2 End Uses and Applications

3.2.1 Agriculture

3.2.2 Healthcare

3.2.3 Manufacturing

3.2.4 Energy

3.2.5 Environment

3.3 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3.1 Market Size and Growth

3.3.2 Market by End Use

Chapter 4 Market for Agricultural Microbes and Microbial Products

4.1 Summary

4.2 Microbial Pesticides

4.2.1 Bacteria

4.2.2 Fungi

4.2.3 Protozoa

4.2.4 Nematodes

4.2.5 Markets

4.3 Microbial Fertilizers

4.3.1 Nitrogen Biofertilizers

4.3.2 Phosphorus Biofertilizers

4.3.3 Compost Treatment

4.3.4 Markets

4.4 Animal Feed Additives

4.4.1 Microbial Animal Feed Additive Types

4.4.2 Markets

Chapter 5 Healthcare Market for Microbes and Microbial Products

5.1 Summary

5.2 Microbial Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1 Technology

5.2.2 Markets

5.3 Therapeutics

5.3.1 Microbiome: Human and Non-Human

5.3.2 Probiotics

Chapter 6 Manufacturing Market for Microbes and Microbial Products

6.1 Summary

6.2 Food Processing

6.2.1 Technologies

6.3 Enzymes

6.3.1 Technologies

6.3.2 Applications

6.4 Commodity and Specialty Chemicals

6.4.1 Technologies

6.5 Biopolymers

6.5.1 Technologies

6.5.2 Applications

6.5.3 Markets

Chapter 7 Energy Market for Microbes and Microbial Products

7.1 Summary

7.2 Biofuels

7.2.1 Technology

7.2.2 Applications

7.3 Microbially Enhanced Oil Recovery

7.3.1 Technology

7.3.2 Applications

7.4 Microbial Fuel Cells

7.4.1 Technologies

7.4.2 Applications

7.5 Hydrogen Production

7.5.1 Technologies

Chapter 8 Environmental Market for Microbes and Microbial Products

8.1 Summary

8.2 Environmental Monitoring

8.2.1 Technologies

8.2.2 Applications

8.3 Bioremediation

8.3.1 Technologies

8.4 Recycling

8.4.1 Technologies

8.5 Oil Spill and Residue Cleanup

8.5.1 Technologies

8.5.2 Applications

8.6 Wastewater and Sewage Treatment

8.6.1 Technologies

8.6.2 Applications

Chapter 9 Regulation

9.1 U.S.

9.1.1 Department of Agriculture

9.1.2 Environmental Protection Agency

9.1.3 Food and Drug Administration

9.1.4 State-Level Regulations

9.2 European Union

9.2.1 Directive 98/81/Ec on the Contained Use of Genetically Modified Microorganisms

9.2.2 Directive 2001/18/Ec on the Deliberate Release into the Environment of Gmos

9.2.3 Regulation (Ec) No. 1107/2009 on the Placing of Plant Protection Products on the Market

9.2.4 Regulation (Ec) No 726/2004 on Procedures for the Authorization and Supervision of Medicinal Products for Human and Veterinary Use

9.2.5 Regulation 2015/2283 on Microorganisms Intentionally Added to Food

9.3 Japan

9.3.1 Food Sanitation Law

9.3.2 Feed Safety Law

9.4 Other Countries

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.5 African Countries

Chapter 10 Emerging/ Upcoming Technologies

10.1 Synthetic Biology

10.2 Crispr-Cas Technology

10.3 Metabolic Engineering

10.4 High-Throughput Screening

10.5 Nanoparticle Technology

10.6 Microfluidics

10.7 Omics Technologies

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Top 5 Companies

12.1.2 Global Company Ranking

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

