Qlik Acquires Talend, Combining its Best-in-Class Data Integration with Talend’s Leading Data Transformation, Quality, and Governance Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has closed its acquisition of Talend, expanding the company’s best-in-class capabilities for modern enterprises to access, transform, trust, analyze, and take action with data.



The combined entity is led by CEO Mike Capone, completing the latest chapter in the company’s strategic vision to deliver best-in-class data integration, data quality, and analytics solutions.

“Qlik, together with Talend, will bring significant benefits to customers, including expanded product offerings, enhanced support and services, and increased investments in innovation and R&D,” said Mike Capone, CEO. “Qlik's broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI and machine learning combined with Talend's data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry.”

As data fragmentation, driven by thousands of sources and targets, has increased, organizations have had to choose from incomplete legacy solutions, cloud lock-in, or multiple disparate point solutions – all of which come with cost and innovation risks. With Talend, Qlik brings a new approach, offering a full range of best-in-class capabilities, helping customers eliminate technical debt and cost while increasing enterprise confidence that trusted data is available for decision making when it matters most.

“This is a perfect example of 1 + 1 equals 3. These are two market-leading companies that will enable their customers to benefit across the data and analytics lifecycle regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey,” said Mike Leone, Principal Analyst for Analytics and AI, Enterprise Strategy Group. “So many data initiatives are seeking to build trust within the data ecosystem, and it’s not just the data. It’s the processes and people too. I’m truly excited for their joint customers. By marrying Qlik’s existing presence in the data integration space with Talend, customers will see more robust data integration capabilities and powerful data governance to deliver the confidence and trust they desire.”

Qlik and Talend solutions are complementary, extending the capabilities in many vital areas such as data quality, transformation, application connectivity, and API services. Importantly, Qlik will continue to remain open to virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, ensuring customers always have the data they need, whenever they need it.

The combined entity has earned a leading position across multiple market categories. For seven years in a row, Gartner positioned Talend as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, and a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for five consecutive years. It has positioned Qlik as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for 13 consecutive years. Additionally, Qlik has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.

For more information about the combined power of Qlik and Talend together read Mike Capone's blog or attend our upcoming webinar on May 23: Qlik | Talend: What's Next is Now.

About Qlik and Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality, and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time, AI, ML, and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze, and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

