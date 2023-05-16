At 16.5% CAGR, Mail Order Pharmacy Market to Reach $166.38 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Mail Order Pharmacy Market Size Report, Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type; Product; Mode of Order, and Geography" the global market size was valued at USD 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.





Mail order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide.

In Europe, economies are severely affected due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most affected European countries. The mail order pharmacy market has witnessed a positive impact on the revenue growth in Europe, considering the pandemic situation. Moreover, supportive government initiatives are also responsible for the growth of online pharmacies during COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the Federal Office for Public Health Switzerland has allowed temporary right to deliver OTC emergency, cold and flu medicines by mail order.

Based on product, the global mail order pharmacy market is segmented into diabetes, asthma drugs , blood pressure medications, cardiovascular medicines, cold and flu, antacids, painkillers, dermal care, and other. The dermal care segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the diabetes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Global Mail Order Pharmacy Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 48,977 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 166,384.85 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 16.5% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 167 No. of Tables 72 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Drug Type; Product; Mode of Order, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Canada Drugs Online, WellDyne, Walgreens co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG, CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, PillPack





Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of mail order pharmacy in healthcare sector are among the major factors fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies hinders the growth of the mail order pharmacy market. Additionally, the APAC countries are facing challenges due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19 . The supply chain disruption, along with the enormous demand for effective therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 has put healthcare research industry in critical situation in Asia Pacific region. However, most of the customers and healthcare practitioners have now realized the importance of mail order pharmacies in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to raise the demand for mail order pharmacy during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Canadian Pharmacists Association are a few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report.

The global mail order pharmacy market is segmented by drug type, product, and mode of order. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The non-prescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the prescription drugs segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into diabetes, asthma drugs, blood pressure medications, cardiovascular medicines, cold and flu, antacids, painkillers, dermal care, and other. The dermal care segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the diabetes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on mode of order, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into online store and pharmacy apps. The online stores segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the pharmacy apps segment is estimated register a higher CAGR during 2020–2027.









