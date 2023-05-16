Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2029: Opportunities Emerging Across Joint R&D Activities, Training and Simulation, & Multi-domain C4ISR Solutions

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on defense spending activities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with an emphasis on select countries, that is, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. It briefly analyzes the estimated defense budgets of the focus countries for 2023.
The study provides a snapshot of the APAC defense market, including industry trends, key challenges, and competitive landscape, and it outlines the major product categories projected to drive market growth. The study also highlights growth opportunities and technology interests.
As leading economies continue rapid military modernization amidst heightened perceptions of regional security threats, the APAC defense market is poised for robust growth throughout the study period (2022-2029).
The stricter enforcement of local mandates on defense import restrictions and the proliferation of domestic defense industries will support market expansion. The research service emphasizes the need for higher investment in research and development (R&D) and partnerships among and between foreign and domestic defense companies to stay competitive in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Defense Budget 2023
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Joint R&D Activities
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Training and Simulation
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Multi-domain C4ISR Solutions
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Overview
- Top Regional Military Spenders
- Defense Budget Overview - Focus Countries
- Notable Defense Partnerships
- Country Profile - Australia
- Notable Defense Activities - Australia
- Top Product Categories - Australia
- Australian Defense Companies
- Country Profile - Japan
- Notable Defense Activities - Japan
- Top Product Categories - Japan
- Japanese Defense Companies
- Country Profile - India
- Notable Defense Activities - India
- Top Product Categories - India
- Indian Defense Companies
- Country Profile - Singapore
- Notable Defense Activities - Singapore
- Top Product Categories - Singapore
- Singaporean Defense Companies
- Country Profile - South Korea
- Notable Defense Activities - South Korea
- Top Product Categories - South Korea
- South Korean Defense Companies
- Other Notable Countries
- Conclusion and Future Outlook
