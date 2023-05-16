Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2029: Opportunities Emerging Across Joint R&D Activities, Training and Simulation, & Multi-domain C4ISR Solutions

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Defense Budget Analysis, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on defense spending activities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with an emphasis on select countries, that is, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea. It briefly analyzes the estimated defense budgets of the focus countries for 2023.

The study provides a snapshot of the APAC defense market, including industry trends, key challenges, and competitive landscape, and it outlines the major product categories projected to drive market growth. The study also highlights growth opportunities and technology interests.

As leading economies continue rapid military modernization amidst heightened perceptions of regional security threats, the APAC defense market is poised for robust growth throughout the study period (2022-2029).

The stricter enforcement of local mandates on defense import restrictions and the proliferation of domestic defense industries will support market expansion. The research service emphasizes the need for higher investment in research and development (R&D) and partnerships among and between foreign and domestic defense companies to stay competitive in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific Defense Budget 2023

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Joint R&D Activities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Training and Simulation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multi-domain C4ISR Solutions

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Overview

Top Regional Military Spenders

Defense Budget Overview - Focus Countries

Notable Defense Partnerships

Country Profile - Australia

Notable Defense Activities - Australia

Top Product Categories - Australia

Australian Defense Companies

Country Profile - Japan

Notable Defense Activities - Japan

Top Product Categories - Japan

Japanese Defense Companies

Country Profile - India

Notable Defense Activities - India

Top Product Categories - India

Indian Defense Companies

Country Profile - Singapore

Notable Defense Activities - Singapore

Top Product Categories - Singapore

Singaporean Defense Companies

Country Profile - South Korea

Notable Defense Activities - South Korea

Top Product Categories - South Korea

South Korean Defense Companies

Other Notable Countries

Conclusion and Future Outlook

