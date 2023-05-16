Global Transformer Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $81.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Transformers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes different transformer types, capacity ratings, phases, insulation types, mounting locations, end-use industries, and regional market development of transformers.
Furthermore, we also segment the market analysis by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and others, where the opportunities for transformers are lucrative.
The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios.
The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, and more. We have also included a list of other companies in global and regional markets. Also, the report consists of a patent analysis for the transformer market, representing a significant investment area for investors.
The report incorporates the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets.
In this report, 2021 is used as the market's base year, estimated values are provided for 2022, and the market values are forecast from 2022 to 2027. All market values are provided in millions of dollars, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Celme S.R.L.
- Cg Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- Daihen Corp.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- General Electric Co.
- Hammond Power Solutions
- Hyosung Heavy Industries
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Weg
Report Includes
- 53 tables and 28 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for electrical transformers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global transformers market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, capacity rating, phase, insulation type, end-use industry, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Analysis and PESTLE Analysis for relevant geographic regions in the global transformer industry
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities to develop low-cost advanced transformer technologies, market development strategies, and company value share analysis
- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category
- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including ABB Ltd., BHEL, DAIHEN Corp., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Siemens AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|206
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$49.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$81.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Market Overview
3.2 Classification of Insulating Materials Used in Transformers
3.3 Necessity of Upgrading Oil Transformers
3.4 Signs That Indicate Transformer Needs Maintenance
3.5 Different Types of Transformer Failure Modes
3.6 Causes of Failures in Transformer by Type
3.7 Transformers Types
3.8 Value Chain Analysis for the Transformers Market
3.9 Porter's Five Forces Model
3.10 PESTLE Analysis
3.11 Covid-19's Impact on the Global Transformer Market
3.12 Russia - Ukraine War Impact on the Global Transformer Market
Chapter 4 Global Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Current Market Trends
4.5 Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Market by Type
5.3 North American Market by Type
5.4 European Market by Type
5.5 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
5.6 Rest of the World Market by Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Capacity Rating
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global Market by Capacity Rating
6.3 North American Market by Capacity Rating
6.4 European Market by Capacity Rating
6.5 Asia-Pacific Market by Capacity Rating
6.6 Rest of the World Market by Capacity Rating
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Phase
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Market by Phase
7.3 North American Market by Phase
7.4 European Market by Phase
7.5 Asia-Pacific Market by Phase
7.6 Rest of the World Market by Phase
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Insulation Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Market, by Insulation Type
8.2.1 Solid
8.2.2 Oil
8.2.3 Gas
8.3 North American Market by Insulation Type
8.4 European Market by Insulation Type
8.5 Asia-Pacific Market by Insulation Type
8.6 Rest of the World Market by Insulation Type
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Mounting Location
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Market by Mounting Location
9.2.1 Pad Mounted
9.2.2 Pole Mounted
9.3 North American Market by Mounting Location
9.4 European Market by Mounting Location
9.5 Asia-Pacific Market by Mounting Location
9.6 Rest of the World Market by Mounting Location
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Market by End-Use Industry
10.2.1 Residential and Commercial
10.2.2 Industrial
10.2.3 Power Utilities
10.3 North American Market by End-Use Industry
10.4 European Market by End-Use Industry
10.5 Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry
10.6 Rest of the World Market by End-Use Industry
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Descriptions of Patents on Transformers
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Analysis
13.4 Product Mapping Analysis
13.4.1 Product Mapping Analysis, by Transformer Capacity
13.5 Key Developments
13.6 List of Resources for Transformers
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms
