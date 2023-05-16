Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market is Projected To Reach USD 4.22 billion By 2030, From USD 2.94 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 6.20% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market size was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2023 to 2030. The primary use of a charge air cooler is to lower the air temperature, thereby increasing the air density, consequently reducing emissions and increasing the engine efficiency of the vehicle.

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles amid increasing concerns about emissions to minimize carbon emissions is expected to further fuel the market growth. Increasing production of passenger vehicles in developing countries such as China, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil. Growing consumption power and increasing availability of auto loans are expected to drive the market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

Liquid-cooled segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the global automotive charge air cooler market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the global automotive charge air cooler market is segmented into liquid-cooled and air-cooled. Liquid-cooled segment is expected to register highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Liquid-cooled charge air coolers are ideal for both gasoline and diesel engines, allowing engines to generate higher power and torque at lower vehicle speeds and across the operating range while using 25% less package space and providing 10% better heat rejection than comparable coolers.Liquid-cooled automotive charge air coolers are used to decrease the temperature of the air entering the engine's cylinders.

Organization Size Outlook:

Passenger vehicle segment accounted for a larger revenue share in the global automotive charge air cooler market in 2022

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive charge air cooler market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and others. The passenger vehicle segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2022 owing to rising demand for passenger vehicles globally. Moreover, the affordability of such vehicles, rising disposable income, and increasing safety standards are raising demand for passenger vehicles. Rising number of various ride-sharing cab companies is another factor in increasing sales of passenger vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global charge air chiller market for automobiles is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held the largest market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles in these regions is one of the key factors propelling market expansion. In addition, the increasing rate of implementation of advanced technology in the region is anticipated to boost the market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 US$ 4.22 billion By Type Air-Cooled

Liquid-Cooled By Application Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others By Design Tube & Fin

Bar & Plate By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Fuel Type Gasoline

Diesel By Companies Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

T.RAD Co.

Valeo

Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing penetration of turbocharger in passenger cars

Turbochargers help in reducing vehicular emissions. Using a turbocharger reduces the displacement volume of the cylinder, which reduces the volume of the fuel required for the same output, and thereby reducing the exhaust emissions of the vehicle. It also increases fuel efficiency. It is because of these reasons the push for the adoption of turbocharger technology has intensified mostly in passenger cars. Passenger cars with conventional fuel include diesel and gasoline engines. Diesel engines have emerged as the dominant fuel type for carmakers, as diesel engines emit low CO2.

Restraint: Rising demand for electric vehicles

With increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of vehicles using alternative sources of fuel. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are gaining preference for clean public transport across countries. Several national governments offer financial incentives, such as tax exemptions and rebates, subsidies, reduced parking/toll fees, and free charging, to encourage the adoption of EVs. On the other hand, the decline in sales of diesel vehicles signifies a huge obstacle for the growth of the charge air cooler market.

Opportunity: Implementation of high-performance engines

The constant research for lower fuel consumption and reduced exhaust emissions has constantly resulted in engine development. Particularly, the trend of engine downsizing with high-performance has led to a continuously increasing specific component load. With the substitution of high-volume engines with small, turbocharged engines, the requirement for thermal management has also evolved.

Challenge: Condensation within a charge air cooler

Manufacturers of charge air coolers had been facing the challenge of reducing the accumulation of condensed water in intercoolers. This can disrupt the operation of the engine when the water has aspired in large quantities. Today, intercoolers’ efficiency is increasing, and the outlet temperature of the compressed gases is lower, which create a greater danger of reaching dew temperature. To overcome the cost factor and facilitate the manufacturing process, carmakers often choose to use the same intercooler body in different cars.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

T.RAD Co.

Valeo

Others

By Type

Air-Cooled

Liquid-Cooled

By Application

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Design

Tube & Fin

Bar & Plate

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

