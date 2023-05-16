Global Healthcare Quality Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of Smart Technologies in the Healthcare Quality Management Drives Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Quality Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Quality Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Provider Performance Improvement Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $812 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Healthcare Quality Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$812 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 11.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hnyb4

