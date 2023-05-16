Global Military UAV Swarm Industry Report 2023: Vendors and the Technological and Operational Demands - Focus on United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and Parts of Europe and the Middle East

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Military UAV Swarm Industry - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report discusses leading programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and other parts of Europe and the Middle East, focusing on vendors and the technological and operational demands (e.g., artificial intelligence and manned-unmanned teaming) from military end users. Growth opportunities in the industry evaluate emerging arenas of focus, relevant business models, and innovative technologies.
Amid lessons learned from the Russo-Ukrainian War and other real and simulated battlefield experiences, the demand for military swarm drone systems will present opportunities for defense primes and innovative start-ups worldwide through 2025 and probably beyond.
Swarm technology today involves small, cheap drones rather than larger, more expensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), offering end users efficiency in terms of cost and time. As swarm technologies evolve, the analyst expects operational efficiency to increase dramatically and thus become a priority in national defense budgets.
This Aerospace & Defense practice report examines trends and broadly discusses drivers and restraints in the dynamic and vibrant drone swarm industry. Interest in LMAMS is increasing, although the implications as a weapon of mass destruction are still being evaluated.
It covers three main swarm domains:
- Micro/mini UAVs
- Small UAVs
- Lethal miniature aerial missile systems (LMAMS)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military UAV Swarm Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- What You Need To Know First
- Trends and Challenges
- Recent Developments in the Drone Swarm Industry
- Evolving ConOps
- Military Drone Swarm Maturity
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Industry Overview
- Drone Swarm Categories
- Leading US Programs
- Notable DoD Contracts
- Leading UK Programs
- Leading Israeli Programs
- Other Drone Swarm Programs
4. Military UAV Swarm Market Overview
- Growth Opportunity 1: Easing Regulations for Drone Swarm Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Drone Swarm Procurement Programs
- Growth Opportunity 3: LMAMS as an Emerging Swarm Platform
5. Appendix
- NATO Military UAV Classification
- Abbreviations
