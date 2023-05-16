Government Cloud Global Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $93.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.3%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cloud - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Government Cloud estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Government Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CGI Group, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Google Cloud Platform

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

VMware, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Government Cloud Market: An Overview

Push Innovation: An Emerging Technology in the Government Sector

Innovation of IT Trends in Government

Government Cloud - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Impact of Technologies in Government & Public Services

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

