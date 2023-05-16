Government Cloud Global Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $93.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.3%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cloud - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Government Cloud estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Government Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- CGI Group, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Google Cloud Platform
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- VMware, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$93.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Government Cloud Market: An Overview
- Push Innovation: An Emerging Technology in the Government Sector
- Innovation of IT Trends in Government
- Government Cloud - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Impact of Technologies in Government & Public Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
