Advocis appoints Julie Martini as new Chief Operating Officer

Toronto, ON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Martini as Chief Operating Officer.

In her new role, Julie will assume responsibility for direction of most of the Association’s day-to-day operations

"This appointment recognizes the outstanding performance that Julie has delivered throughout her five-year tenure with Advocis,” said Greg Pollock, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Julie will strengthen the ability of our Executive Management Team to focus on our 2023 – 2027 Strategic Plan, and to continue building an Advocis that speaks to what we envision as the ‘Advisor of the Future’.”

A 23-year industry veteran, Julie’s career experience spans both the wealth management and insurance sectors with a portfolio that has included marketing, public relations, business development, research, client relations and government relations. A graduate of McGill University, Julie also holds the Professional Certified Marketer (PCM®) and Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP®) designations, along with a Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the largest voluntary professional membership association of financial advisors in Canada, representing more than 17,000 member-clients and 40 Chapters across the country. Advocis offers designation programs, continuing education opportunities, industry-leading publications and membership in a chapter network that includes mentorship, study groups, practice development, and more.

