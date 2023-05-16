Global Antimicrobial Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Antimicrobial Films, Coatings and Edible Gels for Fresh Meat Packaging Drive Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antimicrobial Packaging estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Antimicrobial Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

