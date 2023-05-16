Global Antimicrobial Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Antimicrobial Films, Coatings and Edible Gels for Fresh Meat Packaging Drive Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Antimicrobial Packaging estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Antimicrobial Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Antimicrobial Packaging: An Introduction
- Protecting Food from Environmental Contamination
- Food Packaging: A Historical Perspective
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging
- Methods of Antimicrobial Packaging Systems
- Systems Based on Release of Active Agents
- Immobilizing Antimicrobial Agents on Surface of Polymer Film
- Antimicrobial Healthcare and Personal Care Packaging
- Antimicrobial Packaging: Industry Overview
- Asia Pacific: The Dominant and Fastest Growing Region
- US: A Key Region
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Packaging: Innovative Ideas and Technologies Drive the Market
- Nanotechnology in Food Packaging
- Active and Intelligent Food Packaging
- Green Packaging
- Emerging Solutions for Antimicrobial Paperboard Packaging
- Antimicrobial Packaging for Meat Products
- Antimicrobial Films, Coatings and Edible Gels for Fresh Meat Packaging
- Barrier Food Packaging Plastics: Latest Innovations
- Polymeric Antimicrobial Food Packaging Films and its Applications
- Fresh Food with Clay-Based Antimicrobial Packaging
- Trends in Food Packaging
- Biomaster Technology Prevents Bacterial Growth
- Bacterial Cellulose with Silver Nanoparticles for Antimicrobial Packaging in Healthcare
- Bio-based Flex Packaging Extend Shelf Life
