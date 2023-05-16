Global High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Fluoropolymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High Performance Fluoropolymers estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PTFE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the FEP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The High Performance Fluoropolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -

3M Company

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

HaloPolymer OJSC

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Juhua Group Corporation

Quadrant AG

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Shamrock Technologies, Inc.

Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Expanding Demand for High Strength Light Weight Products Drives the High Performance Fluoropolymers Market

PTFE Market Expanding with Increasing Usage in Electronics and Medical Applications

Asia-Pacific Gaining Ground from Low-Cost Production of PTFE

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fluoropolymers: Family of High-Performance Plastics

PTFE

FEP

PFA/MFA

ETFE

Properties and Applications

Applications of PTFE Wires

Automotive

Medical

Oil and Gas

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Select High Performance Fluoropolymers Product Developments

High Performance Fluoropolymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fluoropolymers Impact on Medical Device Industry

Polytetrafluoroethylene Applications in Medical Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

