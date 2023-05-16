Toll Brothers New Jersey Division Honored at FAME Awards

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Toll Brothers New Jersey Division has been honored with multiple awards for excellence in homebuilding at the 20th Annual FAME Awards presented by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey. The award ceremony was held on May 11 at South Gate Manor in Freehold, New Jersey.



The FAME (Fabulous Achievement in Marketing Excellence) Awards recognize building industry professionals for their successful sales and marketing accomplishments throughout the year. Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey won awards for outstanding architectural design, interior merchandising, and community amenities in multiple categories including:

Clubhouse and Recreation Amenities under 8,000 Square Feet - Regency at Allaire

Architectural Product Design for an Adult Community over $550K: Regency at Manalapan - Colburn Home Design

Interior Merchandising for a Townhome Community over $550K: Middletown Walk - Hartshorne Home Design







“Our New Jersey division is honored to be recognized for excellence in homebuilding among our building industry colleagues,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. “We are focused on upholding the highest quality in building and customer service standards for every new home we build.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com